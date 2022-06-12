7 Reasons Why Marjoram Is Good for You

Maybe you’re not a fan of oregano but its cousin, marjoram, is far more appealing.

In fact, it has been said that it tastes a bit sweeter than oregano so some cooks prefer to use it instead.

Most people think it’s just a form of oregano, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Marjoram is good for you, and your health should benefit from using this herb more often.

What Is Marjoram?

Marjoram is a mint-family perennial herb. It has been grown for thousands of years in the Mediterranean and North Africa.

Sweet marjoram has a milder flavour than oregano, making it a popular choice for garnishing salads, soups and meat dishes. Dried marjoram is particularly potent, but it can also be used fresh.

What’s more, marjoram has several antimicrobial properties and has been used medicinally to help treat digestive issues and painful menstruation.

You can make fresh or dried marjoram into a tea or extract; both forms can be found in health food stores or online.

Potential Health Benefits of Marjoram

1) Marjoram Spice as a Digestive Aid

Helps with digestion. (Image via Unsplash / Katherine Hanlon)

Including marjoram spice in your diet may aid digestion.

Its aroma alone has the ability to stimulate salivary glands, which aids in the basic digestion of food that occurs in your mouth. The extracts from the herb continue to aid digestion by boosting peristaltic activity in the intestine and promoting evacuation.

If you're experiencing digestive issues like nausea, gas, stomach cramps, diarrhea or constipation, a cup or two of marjoram tea can be beneficial.

2) Hormonal Balance

Restores hormonal imbalance. (Image via Unsplash / Fabianna Freeman)

Traditional medicine has long recognised marjoram's potential to restore hormonal balance and regulate the menstrual cycle. This herb may eventually help with hormone imbalances, and we maintain normal and healthy hormone levels.

This herb can help women of all ages who are suffering from the unwelcome monthly symptoms of PMS or menopause.

3) Heart Health

Promotes heart health. (Image via Unsplash / Robina Weermeijer)

Marjoram can be an effective natural therapy for people at risk of high blood pressure or cardiac problems.

It contains a significant amount of antioxidants, making it beneficial to the cardiovascular system as well as the rest of the body.

Inhaling marjoram essential oil has been found to diminish sympathetic nervous system activity and promote the parasympathetic nervous system, resulting in vasodilation and lower blood pressure.

4) Helps manage Type II Diabetes

Can prevent and manage type 2 diabetes. (Image via Unsplash / Diabetes Magazijn)

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports that one in ten Americans has diabetes, and the number continues to rise.

The good news is that a healthy diet, along with a healthy lifestyle, is one of the best ways by which you can prevent and manage diabetes, especially type 2.

Studies have shown that marjoram is a herb that belongs to your anti-diabetes arsenal and is something you should include in your diabetic diet plan.

5) Pain Relief

Acts as a natural home remedy for pain relief. (Image via Unsplash / Sasun Bughdaryan)

Marjoram is a great home remedy for easing muscle tension, including the pain of muscle spasms and headaches caused by tension.

Massage therapists often include marjoram in their massage oil or lotion, as it relieves tension well. For relaxation, try diffusing it around your home or using it in your homemade massage oil or lotion recipe.

6) Prevents Gastric Ulcer

Helps in treating stomach ulcer. (Image via Unsplash / Deniz Rona)

Marjoram, a common herb and with seasoning with a similar taste to oregano, can prevent and treat stomach ulcers.

Additionally, marjoram replenishes the depleted mucus from the stomach wall, which is key to healing ulcer symptoms. The aerial (above ground) parts of marjoram contain volatile oils, flavonoids, tannins, sterols and/or triterpenes.

7) Anti-microbial benefits

Can be used to treat various skin infections. (Image via Pexels / Sora Shimazaki)

Marjoram has been shown to have antimicrobial properties.

It can be applied to the skin to treat fungal infections and taken as a supplement to treat overgrowth of gut bacteria. However, more research is needed before it can be considered an effective treatment for either condition.

For a variety of food crops, this herb is utilised as a natural insecticide.

So, Should I Use Oregano or Marjoram?

Both marjoram with oregano are strong and aromatic herbs, with a fresh taste. Both herbs are used in traditional Greek, Italian and other cuisines.

However, oregano is often described as pungent or spicy. It also has a mountain connotation, as it grows best in rocky soil in high elevations. Marjoram, meanwhile, is 'more floral and herby' than oregano.

Marjoram, oregano, sage, summer savoury, thyme and basil most likely originate from the same plant family.

The flavour profiles of these herbs could be very close, but the milder marjoram is more desirable in the kitchen because of its delicate flavour and fragrance.

No matter which one you choose, adding ground marjoram to your recipes is a healthy way to add flavour while adding antioxidants and nutrients to your diet.

