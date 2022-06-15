7 Reasons Why Pilates is Good for You

Pilates is a popular and versatile form of exercise that has been on the rise in recent years. It's a form of recreational sport that’s suitable for people of all ages and backgrounds. Although considered beginner-friendly, it's a pretty intense exercise.

Many people these days are looking to pilates, either as a main exercise or something to do on the side, along with their regular exercise programme. It’s not so difficult to find a centre offering pilates in this day and age.

Benefits of pilates

So what is so great about pilates that so many people are taking it up? Aside from being a relaxed, full-body strength workout, in what other ways does it benefit us? Let’s have a look at seven advantages of doing pilates:

1) Improves strength

Pilates is a full-body workout that engages all muscle groups in the body. It's an effective way to strengthen and tone these muscles. Most people who practice pilates regularly have reported better strength and muscular endurance in their everyday life as well.

2) Relieves stress

Of course, exercise in itself is a big contributor to relieving stress, with the release of endorphins. However, pilates, in particular, involves relaxing and calm flows that can bring about a sense of calm and peace. It helps reduce the symptoms of fatigue, depression and anxiety.

3) Improves mobility

Need we say more? The exercises involved in pilates are designed to improve one’s flexibility. These movements help lengthen out stiff muscles and joints, loosening them up over time to improve mobility in the long run.

4) Improves balance

Pilates involves lots of unilateral work, i.e. single-side movements. This is a key factor when it comes to developing balance. There are also lots of contra-lateral (opposite side) moves that can come in handy with improving coordination.

5) Improves posture

Pilates is a form of exercise that requires core engagement for just about any move, resulting in improved core strength. A stronger core not only means better posture, but also improved overall movement and no back pain, thanks to keeping your body upright at rest.

6) Sharpens focus

Studies have shown that pilates can help improve blood flow to the brain and increase the neurotransmitters in our body, resulting in improved focus and a sharper mind. That can help improve overall cognitive functioning and make one more receptive.

7) Improves sleep quality

The calming effects of pilates, combined with its strenuous movements, can lead to better quality of sleep. We don’t mean longer hours but a deeper slumber. In case you suffer from insomnia, pilates can help to reduce its effects.

Well, who would’ve though one simple form of exercise that’s so abundantly available could end up providing us with so many benefits? It’s no wonder more and more fitness enthusiasts are looking to this form of exercise, either as a recreational activity or a solid part of their regime.

If you’re keen to give it a shot, it’s never a bad idea. There are plenty of pilates centres nationwide these days, so it should be easy for you to find one at the click of a button.

