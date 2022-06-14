7 Reasons Why Pine Nuts Are Good for You

Pignoli, widely known as pine nuts, are the nutritious seeds of pine trees. They are widely used in many cultures across the world, including, the USA.

Pine nuts can be used in a variety of ways, such as a salad topper, sprinkled over hummus, blended with pesto, in desserts, and so on. They tend to have a buttery texture and taste deliciously sweet. These nuts are expensive, considering the time and effort required in their creation.

These little seeds are packed with a lot of nutritional content that is beneficial for your health. Here are some of the reasons why pine nuts are good for you and should be moderately included in your diet:

Benefits of Pine Nuts

The consumption of pine nuts provides various benefits ranging from better cognition to better alternatives to wheat foods.

Their consumption helps in increasing the energy level, allowing people to perform everyday activities with ease. The presence of Vitamin E in pine nuts also helps in maintaining healthy and glowing skin.

On that note, here's a look at the benefits these seeds offer:

#1 Improved Cognition

The fatty acids present in pine nuts are useful in repairing and building brain cells. They help improves blood flow and reduce inflammation in the brain.

The nutrition present in pine nuts enhances the thinking ability of people and reduces cellular stress. The consumption of these nuts can also help develop the overall cognition of the brain.

#2 Management of Heart Health

High levels of harmful cholesterol in the body increases the risks related to cardiovascular diseases.

Consumption of these nuts helps in controlling the level of bad cholesterol to a certain extent, and the presence of unsaturated fats helps improve the level of good cholesterol in the body. The antioxidants present in pine nuts helps promote heart health, both in the short and long run.

Furthermore, the nutrition present in the tiny seeds help reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases, such as blood clotting, arrhythmia, atrial fibrillation and others.

#3 Diabetes Management

Some studies have shown that regular consumption of pine nuts helps in improving insulin sensitivity and glucose levels in the blood.

The magnesium present in these seeds can help enhance the ability of the body’s insulin to uptake sugar, which can be beneficial for diabetes patients. However, more research is needed to further understand the effects of pine nuts for such patients.

#4 Improving Blood Sugar Level

Having pine nuts can help reduce the glucose level in blood. The presence of unsaturated fats in these tiny seeds has a positive impact on blood sugar levels. They can be used to replace high-carb diets that are rich in sugar.

#5 Weight Management

Pine nuts consist of nutrients such as healthy fats, protein and fibre, which keep you satiated for long hours.

Their consumption does not contribute to weight gain, making them a healthy snack alternative. The intake of pine nuts as a snack instead of other processed food help reduce hunger, providing your body with healthy nutrients not leading to weight gain.

#6 Resistance against Infections

Pine nuts tend to be rich in important minerals such as iron, manganese and calcium, among others.

The presence of a good amount of manganese in these nuts makes these nuts a key component of the antioxidant enzyme. That enables the human body to improve its resistance to harmful infectious agents. Better resistance against infections enhances the overall functioning of the body, lowering the risks of diseases.

#7 Alternative to Wheat Food

Pine nuts tend to be gluten-free and are, therefore, widely used as ingredients for making gluten-free foods. Thus, they are viable options for people who consume gluten-free foods. Pine nuts are a decent alternative for people suffering from celiac disease or wheat food allergies as well.

Bottom Line

Pine nuts have a high nutritional value that provides many health benefits, including better cognition, healthy skin and weight management, among others. They can be used as healthy alternative to snacks and can be consumed by people who prefer a gluten-free diet.

Considering the several health benefits of these tiny nuts, you should include them in your diet. You can also use pine nut cooking oil available in the market, but be aware of nut allergies. Please consult your doctor if you feel uncomfortable after consuming pine nuts.

