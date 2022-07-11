7 Best Shoulder Exercises for Women

Shoulder exercises are of utmost importance when it comes to strengthening your upper body. They are beneficial for your overall body posture and also help tone the muscles surrounding your shoulder joints.

The major shoulder muscles in your upper arm include the deltoid and rotator cuff muscles, including the subscapularis, infraspinatus, supraspinatus and teres minor muscles. Although these are relatively smaller than the other upper body muscles, such as the biceps and chest, it's important to strengthen them if you want to prevent shoulder injury.

Shoulder Exercises For Women

Incorporating shoulder exercises into your strength-training workout routine can help reduce the risk of injury by improving your core muscles, making you more flexible and reducing imbalances. So, it's important for every woman to perform shoulder exercises irrespective of their age or fitness level.

1) Lateral Raises

Lateral raises target the side deltoids, pectoralis major and lats.

To do them:

While standing straight, hold a dumbbell in each hand, and keep your legs at a shoulder-width distance.

Slightly bend your elbows, and lift your arms so that they reach your shoulder level.

Hold, and bring your arms to the start.

Repeat.

2) Kettlebell Upright Row

An upright row is one of the most productive shoulder exercises that helps build strength in your upper back and shoulders. As you’ll be pulling the kettlebell towards you, this movement also targets your posterior chain, i.e. the muscles on the back side of your body.

To do it:

Hold a kettlebell with both your hands with an overhand grip, and keep your feet wider than your shoulder width.

Extend your arms, and hold the kettlebell in front of your body.

Use your arms and shoulder muscles to bend your elbows upwards and outwards, and bring the weight to your chest level.

Extend your elbows to the starting position, and repeat the exercise.

3) Reverse Fly

The Reverse Fly targets the posterior, lats, deltoids, rhomboids, biceps, triceps, pectoralis major, traps and the serratus anterior muscles.

To do it:

Hold a dumbbell in each hand, with your legs close together.

Bend at 45 degrees, and keep your knees slightly bent and hands down.

Raise your arms to your side. Hold them for a while, and lower them.

Repeat.

4) Standing Shoulder Press

The Standing shoulder press is one of the best shoulder exercises that target the deltoids (front, side and back), biceps, serratus anterior, pectoralis major and the lats.

To do it:

Grab a dumbbell in each hand, and stand with your legs at a hip-width distance. Keep your shoulders rolled back and down.

Raise your arms till your upper back gets parallel to the floor. Make sure your forearms are at a 90-degree angle with your upper arms.

Press the dumbbell overhead by straightening your hands. Pause, and bring your arms back to the initial position.

Repeat.

5) Side Plank

The Side Plank targets the side (lateral), front (anterior) and back (posterior) deltoids, biceps, triceps, glutes, quads, hamstrings and obliques.

To do it:

Lie down on your left side, and keep your forearm at a 90-degree angle with your upper arm.

Place your palm on the floor and your left elbow below your left shoulder. Keep your right hand on your waist.

Raise your hips off the ground so that your neck is aligned with your spine.

Hold for a few breaths, and repeat the movement on your right side.

6) Overhead Triceps Extension

The overhead triceps extension helps target the triceps, the sides of your chest (serratus anterior), back deltoids and chest muscles.

To do it:

Hold a dumbbell in both hands, and sit on a chair or bench. Keep your palm on the side of the dumbbell head.

Lift your arms, and bring the weight over your head.

Slowly flex your elbows, and keep your upper arms stable. Lower your forearm muscles, and bring the dumbbell behind your neck.

Repeat.

7) Pike Push-ups

Pike pushups are a variation of the standard pushup and are one of the most effective shoulder exercises for women. They target the triceps and chest, as well as the front, back and side deltoids.

To do them:

Take a plank position. Push your hips up towards the ceiling.

Simultaneously, bend your elbows, and touch your head towards the floor.

Repeat.

Takeaway

The shoulder exercises mentioned above can help strengthen and tone the side, front and back shoulders. At the same time, they can also work on the pectoralis major, triceps, biceps, glutes, abs, quads and hamstrings. Overall, these exercises can help strengthen your entire upper body.

