7 Superfoods You Should Eat Daily for Optimal Health

You may have heard that certain foods are considered to be 'superfoods'. Most of these foods are nutrient-dense, meaning they have essential vitamins and minerals your body needs to function properly. However, that isn't always the case.

Nevertheless, there are a few superfoods that are great for everyone. If you can incorporate them into your daily diet, you should be well on your way to attaining better health.

Best Superfoods to Eat Today

Here are the seven best superfoods you can have:

1) Spinach

Spinach is your nutrition powerhouse. (Image via Pexels / Daria Shevtsova)

Spinach is a nutrition powerhouse despite its green and leafy appearance.

This well-known muscle builder is high in plant-based omega-3s and folate, which can help prevent heart disease, stroke and osteoporosis.

It's also one of the top ten salad greens that's healthier than kale. In addition, spinach is high in lutein, a chemical that helps prevent macular degeneration.

One cup raw spinach or half cup cooked spinach every day can be very beneficial.

2) Green Tea

Green tea is rich in anti-oxidant. (Image via Pexels / Maria Tyutina)

Green tea, which originated in China, is a lightly caffeinated beverage with a wide range of medicinal benefits. Green tea is high in antioxidants and polyphenolic compounds, which have anti-inflammatory qualities.

Green tea is packed with antioxidants called catechins, including epigallocatechin gallate or EGCG. These compounds can be responsible for protecting you from chronic diseases, such as heart ailments, diabetes and cancer.

To make green tea more palatable, try mixing it with warm water or herbal tea but not boiling water.

3) Kefir

Fermentation produces hundreds of millions of probiotic organisms, which act as reinforcements for your body's battalions of helpful bacteria.

Kefir, a fermented milk product, is one of the most potent and drinkable sources of probiotics, which can help improve your immune system and protect you from cancer.

One cup of the calcium- and protein-rich goop per day is a good goal. The ideal breakfast—or dessert—is kefir topped with blueberries, walnuts, flaxseed and honey.

4) Eggs

Eggs in breakfast helps prevent various diseases. (Image via Pexels / Trang Doan)

Eggs have a bad reputation in the nutrition world, as they contain high amounts of cholesterol, but they are still an incredibly healthy food.

Whole eggs provide your body with many nutrients, including B vitamins, choline, selenium, vitamin A and iron.

They also contain high-quality protein. Eggs as superfoods contain two powerful antioxidants known for protecting vision and eye health - zeaxanthin and lutein.

5) Nuts and Seeds

Nuts and seeds are anti inflammatory and anti-oxidant. (Image via Pexels / Marta Branco)

Fibre, vegetarian protein and heart-healthy fats are abundant in nuts and seeds. They also comprise plant compounds that are anti-inflammatory and antioxidant, which can help protect against oxidative stress.

Almonds, pecans, pistachios, walnuts, cashews, Brazil nuts and macadamia nuts are common nuts and seeds.

Peanuts are actually legumes, yet they're often mistaken for nuts, like henp seeds, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, chia seeds ans flaxseeds.

Although nuts and seeds are high in calories, several varieties of nuts have been related to weight loss when consumed as part of a well-balanced diet.

6) Turmeric

Turmeric is helpful against skin infection. (Image via Pexels / Karl Solano)

Turmeric is a bright yellow spice with a ginger-like flavour, used in cooking and medicine.

The main active ingredient of turmeric is curcumin, which has been the target of most scientific studies because of its powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Curcumin has been shown in studies to be useful in the treatment and prevention of chronic diseases like cancer, heart ailments and diabetes.

It can also aid in the healing of wounds and the alleviation of pain. Curcumin is not easily absorbed by the body, but its absorption can be improved by combining it with lipids or other spices like black pepper.

7) Seaweed

Seaweed is a nutrient dense vegetable. (Image via Pexels / Lachlan Ross)

The name 'seaweed' refers to a group of nutrient-dense sea vegetables. It is typically seen in Asian cuisine, but due to its nutritious qualities, it's gaining prominence in other regions of the world too.

Seaweed is high in vitamin K, folate, iodine and fibre, among other nutrients. This sea vegetable contains bioactive compounds not found in terrestrial plants, which may be of antioxidant quality.

Some of these compounds can help you avoid certain kinds of cancer and heart disease, prevent obesity and also manage your diabetes. Seaweed is a nutrient-dense superfood that can help protect you against a few chronic diseases.

Bottom Line

Whether you're looking for a new way to add flavour to your meals or simply want to adopt a more healthy lifestyle, this list of superfoods for optimal health can provide you with some useful information.

Having a variety of superfoods daily will provide the body with the nutrients needed to function at its optimum capacity, which is the ultimate goal of good health. So you should consider adding a few of these superfoods to your menu.

