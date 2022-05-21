Kelp: Nutritional Facts and Health Benefits

Kelp, also known as kelp or kombu, is a type of brown seaweed. It grows in cold ocean water and is harvested in the wild or cultivated for consumption.

This seaweed is an excellent source of iodine, an important mineral for healthy thyroid function. Kelp is also rich in other vitamins and minerals, including manganese, vitamin A and vitamin C.

Kelp has been used in different ways throughout the years, whether to make food, medicine and even ink. A type of plant called kelp can also be found in seawater along many coasts.

Nutritional Facts about Kelp

Kelp is a good source of iodine, a mineral that is important for healthy thyroid function. It also provides vitamins K, A, C and E. The dried seaweed has very little fat or sugar and under eight grams of carbohydrate per cup (15g).

One cup of dried seaweed contains 44.7 calories, 0.6 gram of fat, 86.2 mg of sodium, 7.9 of carbohydrates, 0.8 gram of fibre and 0.5 gram of sugar. It also contains 4.8 gran of protein.

Health Benefits of Eating Kelp

You can reap the benefits of kelp, which is high in nutritional value but low in calories.

Kelp offers a variety of health benefits, including:

Vitamin C is a nutrient that promotes health by helping the body fight infections and diseases.

Calcium—important for healthy bones.

Iron—important for red blood cell production and disease resistance.

Magnesium—essential for hundreds of biochemical reactions in your body; and iodine—necessary for the production of thyroid hormones, which helps maintain a healthy metabolism.

1) Promotes Weight Loss

Kelps promotes weight loss. (Image via Pexels / Ketut Subiyanto)

Some studies suggest that the type of fibre contained in seaweed, such as kelp, may enhance satiety and fullness, allowing people to consume less calories overall. Seaweed is low in calories and fat, and one of the antioxidants found in seafood, fucoxanthin, may aid weight loss as well.

2) Reduces the risk of getting cancer

Helps in battling cancer. (Image via Pexels / Anna Tarazevich)

While further research is needed, three chemicals identified in seaweed have shown promise in the battle against cancer: a type of fibre found in seaweed called fucoidan polyphenols and Polyunsaturated fatty acids (antioxidants).

3) High Blood Pressure

Helps in controlling high blood pressure. (Image via Pexels / Photomix Company)

Some of the same compounds, such as fucoidan and fucoxanthin, may also help people with high blood pressure. Folate has also been proved to support the maintenance of normal blood pressure, and seaweed is a rich source of Vitamin B.

How to Incorporate Kelp in Your Daily Diet?

Getting nutrients from food is always best. However if you need to take a supplement, try kelp. It can help you get your iodine and other minerals and vitamins if you don't have enough seafood or if you're on a vegan diet.

How to eat kelp

• You can add it to soups, stews and stir fries, use it as a noodle substitute in salads and main dishes, or add dried kelp to your favourite foods.

• One fun way to eat kelp is by sprinkling dried flakes on your food as a seasoning.

• Purchasing kelp powder is a straightforward method to begin consuming kelp. This nutrient-dense powder can be utilised in a wide range of dishes. Make kelp tea, add it to your favourite morning smoothie, or blend it into salad dressing.

You can find kelp in Japanese or Korean restaurants or online.

Different Types of Kelp

There are several distinct types of kelp, including kombu. The Japanese word 'kombu' refers to kelp, specifically the Saccharina japonica species.

Kelp noodles, both raw and dried, can be purchased at many specialised markets. Kelp noodles can also be available in the Asian cuisine department of various grocery stores and supermarkets. Kelp and kelp noodles can also be purchased online.

The nutritional value of kelp noodles varies depending on the brand you buy and the recipe you use. Brands that contain only kelp, water, and sodium alginate (a natural hydration agent produced from brown seaweed) will have fewer calories, carbohydrates and fat while still providing some of the nutritional benefits of pure kelp.

Side Effects of Having Too Much Kelp

Sea vegetables such as kelp contain iodine. Too much iodine can overstimulate the thyroid. It’s important to eat kelp in moderation. Those with hyperthyroidism should avoid kelp.

Sea vegetables also take up minerals from the waters they inhabit, and studies show they can absorb heavy metals such as arsenic, cadmium and lead.

If you want to avoid arsenic exposure, look for products that are certified organic and that say they have been tested for arsenic.

Bottom Line

Overall, kelp is an excellent source of antioxidants, vitamins, minerals and amino acids. In many ways, it’s perfect for any dietary lifestyle.

For those on vegetarian and vegan diets, it's a good source of protein; for others that can't consume soy or dairy products (and lactose-intolerant individuals), it's a great alternative to milk products.

Perhaps the greatest benefit of all: kelp has very few calories but is extremely filling, making it ideal for weight loss. No wonder our ancestors liked it so much.

LIVE POLL Q. Have you tried kelp before? Yes; it’s very healthy Nope 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav