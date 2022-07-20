7 Toughest Yoga Poses to Master for Women

Some of the toughest yoga poses are extremely difficult to perform, and are often mastered after years of dedication and practice.

These poses can be extremely fulfilling, physically and mentally, to perform. If the fact that you too can push your body to perform advanced poses mastered by great yogis motivates you, read on to learn about some of the toughest yoga poses out there.

Toughest Yoga Poses to Master for Women

Seven of the toughest yoga poses that are difficult for women are as follows:

1) Halasana

Halasana derives its name from the plow, a tool used in Indian agriculture to prepare the land for planting. This position, like its name suggests, prepares the body and mind for profound rejuvenation.

Here's you do it:

Lie on your back with your arms by your sides, palms facing down.

As you inhale, utilise your core muscles to raise your legs at a 90-degree angle, lifting your feet off the floor.

Continue to breathe normally, and using your hands to support your hips and back, raise them off the ground.

Allow your legs to sweep over your head at an angle of 180 degrees till your toes contact the floor.

Your back should be parallel to the ground. That may first be challenging, but give it a few seconds.

Hold this position, and allow your body to relax with each steady breath.

After about a minute (a few seconds for novices) of relaxing in this posture, you may exhale to lower your legs softly.

2) Vasishthasana

This is yet another deceivingly difficult yoga pose that's named after one of the most revered saints, who was also one of the Saptarishis or Seven Seers of Hindu mythology. The pose can improve your upper body strength and balance.

Here's how you do it:

Assume the Dandasana (Plank pose).

As you swing your left arm and foot onto the right arm and foot, gradually shift your body weight to the right arm and foot.

The left foot should rest on the right foot, and the left arm should rest on the hip.

The right hand should be somewhat in front of and not just below the shoulder. Additionally, ensure that the palm is firmly pushed against the floor, and the arm is not twisted.

As you inhale, raise your left arm till it's perpendicular to the floor, and your fingertips are pointing upwards.

Turn your head towards the elevated arm, and gaze at the fingertips for several breaths.

Bring the arm down to rest on the hip as you exhale.

Return slowly to the Dandasana, and take a few deep breaths.

Perform the same steps on the opposite side.

3) Mayurasana

The Mayurasana is an advanced hand-balancing yoga pose that requires tremendous upper body strength, balance, stability and concentration. As women generally have a weaker upper body, it can be one of the tougher yoga poses for them.

Here's how you do it:

Begin by sitting on the heels of your yoga mat, with your legs wide apart.

Place your hands on the ground with your fingertips pointing toward your body. You must slowly fold your elbows, and press them to your stomach.

Hold the abdomen firmly while pressing your elbows on the abdomen. To accomplish the same, you must place your head on the floor and strengthen your stomach.

Spread your legs out in a straight line, and align your knees with the tops of your feet.

Keep your shoulder blades tight and tucked into your back. Contract the buttocks, and lift the head. Let your sight continue.

Shift your body weight forward. Raise your knees off the floor as you proceed. When you lift your feet off the ground, your body weight increases. At this point, your body is parallel to the ground.

If you're a beginner, hold this stance for around ten seconds. You may stay in this position for a minute.

4) Karnapidasana

The Karnapidasana makes it to the list of the toughest yoga poses. It stretches the neck, shoulders, back, glutes and hamstrings. It helps you tune out external stimuli so that you can turn your attention inward. You'll need a high degree of flexibility to perform this pose.

Here's how you do it:

Begin in Plow Shoulders, with your shoulders tucked under. You may place your hands flat on the ground, or interlace them behind your back.

Bring your knees to the floor on either side of your head by bending them.

Place the soles of your feet on the ground.

Allow the knees to lightly apply pressure to the ears, temporarily blocking out distracting sounds.

Take at least five breaths in this pose before releasing your arms and rolling out of it vertebra by vertebra.

5) Natarajasana

The Natarajasana is a standing balance yoga pose that requires flexibility, balance and lower body strength.

Here's how you do it:

Stand upright. Transfer your weight to your right foot. Bend your left knee, and lift your left foot off the floor by bending your left knee. Maintain your left knee close to your midline during the duration of this pose.

Grab your left foot's instep with your left hand. Your index finger is lying on the bottom of your foot and pointed toward your toes.

Raise your right arm to the ceiling in a straight line.

As a balance, lift your left leg behind you as you push your torso forward. Your right arm will slide forward.

Kick your left foot firmly into your left hand to elevate your left leg and deepen your backbend.

Hold for five to ten breaths.

Perform the position on the opposite side.

6) Sirsasana

It is fairly self-explanatory why this pose is extremely difficult to pull off. This pose will make it to every list of toughest yoga poses out there. The head stand is no joke and should be attempted with great care and practice to avoid injury.

Here's how you do it:

In Vajrasana, bend forward with folded forearms lying on the ground with interlaced fingers.

Place your head and hands on the ground in a triangular formation.

Place the head's crown between the fingers that are clasped.

Balance the head gradually on the fingers.

Raise the knees and buttocks off of the ground, and straighten them.

Walk slowly towards the trunk with the feet.

Prepare to rise from the floor by bending the knees, keeping the heels close to the buttocks, and slowly straightening the hips till the thighs are perpendicular to the floor.

Relax the feet while you gradually straighten the knees and calves till the entire body is in a vertical position, forming a straight line.

Balance the body, and hold this position for a few seconds or for as long as you feel comfortable. Advanced practitioners of yoga may begin with a minute and then work up to at least five minutes.

Concentrate on your breathing and the head area.

Follow the steps in reverse order to return to your starting position.

Fold the legs, and gradually return the thighs to a perpendicular position.

Drop the legs to the floor gradually.

Sit in the Shishuasana (Child Pose) for a while to regain equilibrium from the inverted position.

Release the hand position, and assume the Vajrasana stance.

7) Savasana

Although the Savasana appears to be the simplest yoga pose, it can be the most challenging for practitioners. Commonly done at the conclusion of yoga sessions, few truly know how to perform this pose correctly.

The goal is to eliminate all mental anxieties and thoughts while relaxing the entire body. That can be done through conscious calming techniques, which are not easy for some people. It may be difficult for people when their mind is not constantly engaged in something or the other; it's difficult to just be still and relaxed without feeling anything.

When performed correctly, the Savasana helps calm and revitalise the entire body. It's essential that you practice this pose at the end of every yoga sessio, to round off the session.

Takeaway

Yoga can be tough and challenging, especially when it comes to advanced poses. Don't be demoralised if you cannot do these tough yoga poses in a few tries, but try to identify where you went wrong. Keep practicing regularly, and you should be able to perform these advanced poses.

