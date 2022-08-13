7 Training Tips Shared by Bodybuilding Legend Frank Zane

Frank Zane has garnered immense respect in the bodybuilding world. He's a three-time Olymia winner (1977 to 1979).

After Zane's arrival, judges started focusing on the symmetry and definition of muscles along with physical aesthetics of bodybuilders, marking a paradigm shift.

Frank Zane's Best Bodybuilding Tips

Here are the seven best training tips by bodybuilding legend Frank Zane for fitness enthusiasts and gym-goers:

1) Incorporation of Stretching in Workout

Stretching is a crucial part of any workout routine, especially one that involves intense sessions, to avoid getting injured and also efficiently train your muscles. Stretching enables the optimal flow of blood in the body, which is essential for muscle growth and better recovery of muscles after an intense workout session.

Zane used to properly stretch the body parts he was training, in between sets. For instance, he used to perform the two-arm lat stretch after doing a set of cable rows. Along with enhancing body flexibility, it also ensured an injury-free workout.

2) Proper Focus

Focus is essential for an effective workout routine. One should avoid distractions or any other outside thoughts, especially during workouts.

Zane avoided talking to anyone while training and preferred going to the gym when it was secluded or when there were gym-goers who also avoided talking and only focused on their training splits.

3) Balanced Diet

An intensive training routine requires a smart diet that's jam-packed with nutrients for several reasons. That includes proper recovery of the body, muscle gain, and increased energy during workout.

Frank Zane always ensured he took his diet and supplements even when he was not training for competition. He never included high amounts of carbohydrates in his daily routine and mostly had protein and fat.

4) Balancing Strengths and Weaknesses

According to Frank Zane, you should always work on maintaining a balance between your strengths and weaknesses. You should not solely focus on training your strong points while neglecting your weak ones. That can lead to an imbalance in the body.

Zane recommends effectively targeting the weak points of the body along with the strong ones. As this type of workout tends to be extremely taxing, you should also ensure to give your body enough rest and recovery.

5) Establish Attainable Goals

For consistent progress, you should establish reasonable goals rather than far-fetched ones. For instance, beginners aiming to win Mr. Olympia is an overly ambitious goal they're unlikely to achieve, which can lead to demotivation.

6) Clicking Pictures Throughout the Process

Frank Zane used to click pictures throughout his bodybuilding workouts to get in shape. That can help you understand how you look and how others perceive you. Zane would regularly take photos while preparing for a competition.

7) Motivation

Motivation is important to keep you on the path of achieving your goals and being consistent.

Starting any new task is comparatively easier than remaining consistent throughout the process. According to Zane, one should learn motivation to help achieve their goals.

There are two types of motivation. One is deficient motivation when people start going to the gym when they want to improve themselves. The other type of motivation is to improve further when you have already hit a certain level. Rewarding yourself can help you move closer to your goals.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned training tips by bodybuilding legend Frank Zane can help you find inspiration for your workouts. The three-time Mr. Olympia was consistent durung his training routine, which helped him build muscle symmetry and body aesthetics.

