8 actors with Alzheimer's you need to know about

There are many actors with Alzheimer's, knowing about them helps in understanding and knowing the crust of the disease.

Dementia is a neurological illness with numerous forms, signs, symptoms, and causes. Though no cure exists just yet, science is hard at work pursuing the answers. Dementia and Alzheimer's do not discriminate.

They land punches on the rich and poor, the famous and average, with equal strength. The impact is seismic, both for the person who's diagnosed and their loved ones, no matter their lifestyle.

Celebrities such as Rita Hayworth and Glen Campbell have contributed to raising awareness about the disease and reducing the stigma associated with those who struggle with it by openly reporting their own diagnoses.

1) Robin Williams

LBD, also referred to as dementia alongside Lewy bodies, is a degenerative brain condition that is identified when cognitive impairment is an initial symptom. It can also be identified if cognitive decline as well as motor symptoms occur together.

Prior to being identified with Lewy Body Dementia, Robin Williams had been suffering from paranoia, disorientation, insomnia, constipation, and a loss of smell. The wide range of initial symptoms—not every one of which is connected with cognitive function—makes lewy body dementia challenging to identify for many people.

2) Burgess Meredith

For nearly 60 years, American actor Meredith juggled multiple roles as a director, producer, and writer. Hailed as a "highly skilled actor" and one of the "century's best taletellers," Meredith passed away at 89 on September 9, 1997. He suffered from Alzheimer's disease and melanoma in his Malibu abode.

3) Peter Falk

The actor suffered from Alzheimer's disease and progressive dementia, which worsened after an array of dental procedures in 2007. In 2009, his spouse, Shera, as well as his daughter, Catherine, were involved in a legal battle about who ought to be in charge of his private affairs; the court ruled in favour of Shera.

4) Arlene Francis

Arlene Francis, who rose to fame as a panelist on primetime television's longest-running game show, "What's My Line," passed away on May 31, 2001 at an age of 93. She was hospitalised at Kaiser Permanente near San Francisco and was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 1992.

5) James M. Doohan

You might reme­mber James M. Doohan. His Scotty role in the "Star Trek" series of the 1960s made him a household name. He battled Alzheimer's until the end and drew his last breath quietly at home in Redmond, Washington, with wife, Wende. His life was claimed by pne­umonia, with his Alzheimer's fight also named as a cause.

6) Estelle Getty

Sophia Petrillo, the "Golden Girls" character, is what most people remember Getty for. Her portrayal of a witty, sarcastic senior citizen won hearts. Getty's life began three days before her 85th birthday on July 22, 2008. She was in LA County, California, a victim of dementia with Lewy bodies, as her family reported.

7) Dana Andrews

Dana Andrews was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in his latter years. He was admitted to the John Douglas French Centre for dementia in Los Alamitos, California, due to the disease. Andrews died on December 17, 1992, at the age of 83, following a heart attack and pneumonia.

8) Mabel Albertson

Mabel Albe­rtson, a gifted actress, starred in a variety of movies, TV series, and stage plays. She's best remembered as Phyllis Stephens, Darrin's troublesome mother-in-law on Bewitched, and as Jack Benny's mom on his comedy show.

However, in the 1970s, Mabel's carer began to falter as she showed signs of Alzheimer's an unstoppable disease, harming memory, thinking, and behaviour.

Alzheimer's doesn't pick its victims based on wealth or social status. It strikes indiscriminately and affects around 6% of people over 65. Still, global awareness about this disease is quite low; only one in three individuals know about it.