8 almond milk side effects that'll make you think

Even though it's a holy grail product for many, there are numerous almond milk side effects you need to consider.

The plant-based revolution is well underway, and few items on the market that replace animal-based diets are as popular as milk substitutes.

Almond milk is a plant milk made from almonds that has a creamy consistency and a nutty flavour, though some varieties or brands are flavoured to resemble dairy milk.

Almond milk is created by blending almonds and water, then filtering to eliminate the solids. It is especially popular among people who are lactose intolerant or allergic to soy products. Aside from serving as a drink, it is also used to cook and bake.

If you drink almond milk, you might be wondering if it is good for your well-being or if this seemingly innocent habit can have a negative impact on your health over time.

Almond milk side effects

1) Diarrhoea

Diarrhoea is one of the more serious side effects of almond milk. It is a major unfavorable side effect of drinking almond milk.

Usually, diarrhoea resolves after two days. If your diarrhoea does not go away within two days and is becoming severe, you should see a doctor immediately.

2) Might trigger allergies

Almond milk ought to be used with care by people who are sensitive to nuts because almonds are a frequent allergen.

For people with serious allergies, infection during production operations may also pose concerns; therefore, almond milk might not be the ideal choice for them.

3) Thyroid issues

Almonds are goitrogenic, meaning that they contain chemicals that irritate the thyroid gland.

When ingested in high numbers, almonds may cause oedema in the thyroid glands, impairing iodine assimilation. People who are at risk of having low thyroid function ought to steer clear of almond milk.

4) It might not go with your coffee

It's tempting to think that in the modern era, plant-based milk substitutes are designed to be used in any situation requiring milk, including your daily hot beverage.

However, coffee enthusiasts should think twice before stockpiling almond milk. However, not every almond milk is carefully constructed for consumption with coffee and, as Mashed points out, can split when exposed to warm liquids.

5) Lacks protein

Almond milk contains only one gramme of protein per cup, but cow's and soy milk contain eight and seven, respectively.

Protein is required for a variety of body processes, including muscular growth, bone and skin structure, enzymes, and the production of hormones.

6) Reduced nutrient absorption

Because of the high phytic acid content, almond milk may interfere with iron, zinc, and magnesium absorption.

The accumulation of phytic acid within the gut has resulted in diminished bioavailability or uptake of certain minerals.

7) Breathing issues

Almond milk has a number of negative effects, including wheezing and difficulty breathing.

This may be more common in the circumstances of people who have asthma or other types of respiratory troubles.

8) Weight gain

Because almond milk isn't sweet by itself, it may need to be sweetened, or certain brands may include artificial sweeteners.

Intake of artificial sweeteners provides no beneficial health benefits and may cause weight gain.

So, if you intend to consume it on a regular schedule, opt for unsweetened almond milk and try making it at home naturally.

Almond milk may offer some benefits, but it is critical to make judgements based on evidence that promotes both environmental values and individual health goals.

People may make informed decisions that enhance the environment and their personal health by researching an array of plant-based goods and supporting sustainable eating habits.