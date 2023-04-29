Do you want to gain weight? Here's everything that you need to know

Do you want to gain weight? Well, there are certain tips and tricks that will help you achieve your goals, but consistency is key regardless of whether you want to gain or lose weight.

There are several strategies that can help you gain weight in a healthy way. Let's have a look:

Tips to gain weight

Weight game (Photo via Total Shape/Unsplash)

Increase your daily calories

The first step to gaining weight is to have more calories than you burn daily (calorie-surplus diet). Hence, you need to start increasing the portion size and consuming meals more frequently every day.

Have nutrient-dense healthy foods

The idea is to gain weight in a healthy manner. Hence, your healthy diet should focus on nutrient-dense foods like items high in healthy fats, protein and complex carbohydrates.

Do strength training

You can gain weight even when you're frequently visiting the gym. In fact, strength training with a proper calorie-surplus diet can help with adding muscle mass, which in turn helps with gaining weight.

Get enough rest

Getting enough sleep and rest is important for overall health and can also aid in weight gain by allowing the body to recover and build muscle.

Consider consulting registered dietician

If you're struggling to gain weight even with a proper calorie-surplus diet, you should consider visiting a registered dietician who can help you with the process.

Remember that it's important to aim for weight gain in a healthy way, so make sure to prioritize nutrient-dense foods and a balanced diet.

Best weight-gain foods

Weight-gain foods (Photo via Gaby Yerden/Unsplash)

As mentioned earlier, if you wish to gain weight, you must also keep in mind that it needs to be a healthy process. Hence, you must consume foods that are nutrient-dense and have a high-calorie content. These are some of the foods:

Nuts and nut butter

Nuts and nut butter are high in healthy fats and calories. These can be consumed as a snack or by mixing it in smoothies.

Avocado

Avocados are rich in healthy fats, fiber and calories. They can be added to sandwiches or salads or had on their own.

Whole grains

Whole grains like quinoa, brown rice and oats are high in complex carbohydrates, fiber and calories. They can be used as a base for meals or added to smoothies.

Dried fruit

Dried fruit is high in calories and nutrients and can be used as a snack or added to oatmeal, yogurt or smoothies.

Full-fat dairy products

Full-fat dairy products like whole milk, cheese and yogurt are high in calories, protein and healthy fats.

Meat and poultry

Lean meat and poultry are high in protein and can aid in muscle growth.

Eggs

Eggs are high in protein and healthy fats and can be prepared in many ways.

Sample weight-gain diet plan for skinny guys

Breakfast

3 eggs scrambled with 1 oz cheese

2 tbsp of peanut butter along with 2 slices of toast with 2 tbsp of peanut butter

1 banana

1 cup of whole milk

Mid-morning snack

1 apple

1 oz of almonds

Lunch

6 oz grilled chicken breast

1 cup of brown rice

1 cup of mixed veggies

1 cup of whole milk

Afternoon snack

1 cup of Greek yogurt

1 cup of mixed berries

1 scoop of protein powder

Dinner

6 oz of grilled steak

1 large sweet potato

1 cup of roasted brussels sprouts

1 cup of whole milk

Before bed snack

1 slice of whole grain toast

2 tbsp of almond butter

1 cup of whole milk

This diet plan provides approximately 3,500-4,000 calories per day, which is more than what most people need to maintain their weight.

It includes a balance of protein, healthy fats and complex carbohydrates, which is important for muscle growth and weight gain. Remember that this is just a sample plan, so make sure to tailor your diet to your specific needs and preferences. Consult with a healthcare professional or registered dietician if you have any concerns or questions.

