8 amazing benefits of raw turmeric tea

There are various benefits of raw turmeric tea. It has long been treasured in ancient Ayurvedic and Asian medicine for its myriad health benefits.

This soothing beverage provides more than just a drink; it engages the senses with earthy turmeric aromas enriched by ginger, cinnamon, and black pepper. Turmeric, a tropical spice acclaimed for its anti-inflammatory properties, has attracted media attention.

Classified under the ginge­r family, it constitutes the root of a flowering plant. Those seeking tranquilly, well-being, or a simply delicious taste turn to turmeric tea.

Accept the opulence of turmeric tea's advantages, where health and pleasure meet in perfect harmony.

Benefits of raw turmeric tea

1) Helps boost your mood

Curcumin may elevate our mood and ease depression's signs. One study showed curcumin worked as well as Prozac. Curcumin may also increase feel-good neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine.

benefits of raw turmeric tea (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by karl)

2) Helps inflammation

Turmeric has curcumin, an anti-inflammatory that assists with rheumatoid arthritis and other illnesses like chronic inflammatory disorder. Lukewarm turmeric water can reduce inflammation, reducing joint pain. To make turmeric water, add powdered turmeric to hot water.

benefits of raw turmeric tea (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by karolina)

3) Helps IBS

IBS involves bloating, abdominal pain, and blood pattern changes, which can be difficult. Curcumin in turmeric tea may ease IBS through its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. These can lower gut inflammation and regulate bowel function.

benefits of raw turmeric tea (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by karolina)

4) Helps with arthritis pain

Turmeric has excellent anti-inflammatory properties. A 2016 study discovered that 1,000 milligrams of turmeric extract alleviated pain in people with arthritis. Additionally, it stands on its own against conventional pain relievers such as ibuprofen.

More effective research studies are needed to assess curcumin's efficacy for arthritis patients, in particular those that rely on NSAIDS to control their illness.

benefits of raw turmeric tea (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by karolina)

5) Enhanced gut health

Turmeric can also assist with some stomach issues. Curcumin, for example, has been shown in trials to play a role in the treatment of digestive system inflammation. This includes helping to maintain the remission of symptoms in light and moderate kinds of inflammatory bowel illnesses, such as ulcerative colitis.

benefits of raw turmeric tea (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by mareefe)

6) Might help with cancer

Turmeric contains curcumin, which has been shown to have anticancer properties. In fact, the chemical was most effective against malignancies of the colon, skin, breasts, and stomach.

Curcumin's antioxidant effects can also help reduce swelling and inflammation, which are commonly connected with cancer.

benefits of raw turmeric tea (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by marta)

7) Boosts immunity

Turmeric and ginger contain antioxidants that defend our bodies from oxidative damage and boost the immune system. Beginning the day with a ginger and turmeric beverage may help boost your immune response and resistance to illnesses.

benefits of raw turmeric tea (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by tamanna)

8) Boosts skin health

Using homemade turmeric face masks has been an effective practise, especially in Asian households. Turmeric tea may assist with skin concerns such as acne. Turmeric tea's anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antioxidant characteristics can help clear your skin and improve its health.

benefits of turmeric tea (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by nikita)

Try eating a couple of pieces of uncooked turmeric root each day on a vacant stomach. Alternatively, you can incorporate some powdered turmeric into your daily meals to maximise its health advantages.