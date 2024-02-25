8 amazing mastic gum benefits you need to know

Many mastic gum benefits can help enhance your health in various aspects.

Mastic gum contains resin from the Mastiha tree. This rare tree grows solely on the Greek island of Chios. For over 2,500 years, Chios harvested mastic gum without ceasing.

This natural ancient Ayurvedic medicine was once considered a top 5 herb for respiratory issues. It continues to serve in that respiratory healing capacity.

Its unique flavor and healing properties have established it as a key ingredient in traditional recipes and herbal remedies.

Mastic gum has recently received interest in the Western world due to its possible health benefits, including easing digestion, lowering inflammation, and killing bacteria.

Mastic gum benefits

1) Enhanced digestive health

Mastic gum has been demonstrated to have anti-inflammatory and antibacterial qualities, which may help decrease inflammation in the intestines while also killing harmful bacteria.

This can help alleviate the symptoms of digestive disorders such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), colitis with ulcers, and Crohn's disease.

2) Enhanced jawline

Chewing gum has always been one of the top choices for anybody looking to get a sharp jawline.

Chewing mastic gum remains the most effective approach to chiseling your jaw. It is ten times tougher than conventional chewing gum, doesn't lose its flavor, and serves as a superfood.

3) Helps with asthma

Any allergic reaction causes inflammation, and the anti-inflammatory properties of mastic gum have been demonstrated to lessen the inflammatory reactions linked to allergic asthma.

The responses involve decreasing the amount of swelling in the trachea, increasing inflammatory cells (eosinophils), and hyperresponsiveness, which refers to when someone has an asthma attack that prevents them from regaining control of their breathing.

4) Enhanced oral health

A study in the Journal of Periodontology examined the antibacterial properties of chewing mastic gum on oral bacteria in the saliva of patients with fixed orthodontic appliances.

Within just 15 minutes of chewing mastic gum, total bacteria was significantly decreased.

The research determined that integrating mastic gum chewing into oral care regimens strengthens the oral microbiome and assists in diminishing dental cavities.

5) Manages cholesterol levels

While the ongoing inquiry proceeds, current information links mastic gum to reduced LDL (bad) cholesterol.

It is associated with elevating levels of a specific protein that transports cholesterol through the body, thereby preventing it from clogging the cardiovascular framework.

6) Enhanced blood pressure levels

In rat research, mastic gum administration reduced diastolic and systolic blood pressures. It also lowered the inflammation and harm to the heart and other organs caused by high blood pressure.

Again, bigger and more rigorous clinical trials will be necessary to prove these advantages in humans.

7) Enhanced protection against oxidative stress

Mastic gum contains a high concentration of polyphenols, powerful antioxidants that neutralize free radicals while safeguarding the body from oxidation.

Oxidative stress induces inflammation, harming gut cells and leading to chronic GI (gastrointestinal) problems.

8) Might prevent cancer

Some preliminary studies indicate that mastic oil may help prevent particular kinds of cancer.

A mouse study discovered that mastic oil positively impacted colon cancer.

Depending on your specific needs, Mastic gum can be eaten as gum or taken in powders, tinctures, or capsules. Mastic essential oil can also be applied topically to help treat specific skin issues.