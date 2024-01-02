8 bad habits that cause constipation

There are many bad habits that cause constipation. If you've ever felt constipated, you know it's not a nice experience.

Adding a few changes to your usual lifestyle can help solve the issue and maybe even stop it completely.

Constipation happens when bowel movements become less regular and your faeces become more difficult to pass. It usually happens as a result of a change in food or routine or from a lack of fibre. It could also be a side effect of certain medications or an underlying medical problem. In numerous instances, the root cause is unknown.

In this article, we will look at a few bad habits that could give rise to constipation.

Bad habits that cause constipation

1) Low fibre intake

It helps your intestines retain more water and bulk. This softens and makes faeces easier to pass, but if you don't get enough from your food, it could lead to constipation.

So add more high-fibre foods like vegetables, beans, and fruits that are whole or made with whole grains or cereals to what you eat every day.

Importance of leaving habits that cause constipation (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by alizee)

2) Dehydration

Hydration, like fibre, is essential for digestive health. The stool originates in the large intestine, where the water is absorbed again. However, if you don't drink enough liquids during the day, your large intestine won't have enough water to make going to the toilet natural and easy.

Worst habits that cause constipation (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by jens)

3) Emotional factors

When you are anxious or agitated, you may become constipated. This is because the brain and gut are inextricably linked; just as an upset digestive system may deliver signals to your brain, so can a disturbed brain.

Stress, rage, anxiety, and melancholy can all have an impact on your bowel movements.

Top habits that cause constipation (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by andrea)

4) Medication side effects

Certain medications, including sedatives, iron salts, opioids, antacids, over-the-counter medications, and several blood pressure medications, can cause constipation.

Consult your doctor if you have been taking one or more of these medications. He may adjust the dosage of your medications or assist you in treating constipation using medications or laxatives.

Worst habits that cause constipation (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by anna)

5) Ignorance

Some individuals find it hard to empty their bowels while they are not at home. Others discover that a hectic lifestyle prevents them from opening their bowels.

According to research, constipation is more likely among people who ignore the desire to open their intestines.

As the faeces rest in the rectum, water is sucked out of it, making it harder and more challenging to pass. Always pay attention to your body. When you experience the need for a bowel movement, try to make your way to the toilet.

8 habits that cause constipation (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by andrea)

6) Dairy products

When consumed in large quantities, dairy products may trigger constipation. Furthermore, they can cause constipation in people who are sensitive to the protein found in cow's milk. Limit or avoid dairy products if your loved one suffers from constipation or is allergic to cow's milk.

Top habits that cause constipation (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by polina)

7) Travelling

Constipation is not always caused by travelling. A lot of it is due to a change in habit, but individuals also typically consume less water on the go, consume lower-fibre meals, and be a touch more stressed than usual—all of which might raise your chances of being constipated.

8 habits that cause constipation (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by andrea)

8) Pregnancy

One in every five pregnant women will experience constipation. The slowing of gastrointestinal motions is caused by pregnancy's hormonal changes. In later pregnancy, it might just be due to the developing baby occupying a lot of space in the tummy and pushing the bowels to one side.

Habits that cause constipation (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by leah)

Constipation is a condition that might be interpreted differently by different people. The most common connotation is that someone has difficulties or infrequently opens their bowels.

Constipation is not a life-threatening condition and can be taken care of by making some lifestyle changes.