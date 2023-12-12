8 Best Herbs For Testosterone You Need To Know About

An array of elements make up the human body, each with various functions. In humans, hormones are crucial because they help regulate the organs.

Hormones act as chemical messengers for the entire body that regulate many activities. Different types of hormones have various roles such as aiding in growth, maintaining body temperature and regulating thirst, among others.

The most popular hormone among these is testosterone. It is one of the most vital hormones in both male and female bodies. However, it is more essential for males than females.

Testosterone is responsible for the sexual division of the body. It strengthens our bodies and also helps to keep our organs healthy. Therefore, it is necessary for the normal functioning of a body to have good levels of testosterone. However, as we age, testosterone starts dropping off in the body, leading to severe complications.

Herbs for testosterone

There many herbs famously known and proven to naturally boost testosterone in your body system.

1) Puncturevine

The herb has been one of the most sought-after natural testosterone-boosting plants.

A tropical herb that has been used since ancient times in traditional medicine; Puncturevine has great potential for increasing sperm count, enhancing libido and vitality in men, along with building muscle mass due to its ability to augment the production of testosterone.

The plant’s leaf, fruit, and root are available in the form of teas, capsules, and tablets.

2. Horny Goat Weed / Epimedium

This plant has strong medicinal capabilities helpful in increasing the secretion of the testosterone hormone.

Icariin, which is an active compound found in this herb, plays a significant role in promoting the release of testosterone. Horny goat weed has aphrodisiac qualities that are effective against erectile dysfunction and promote stronger sexual endurance.

3. Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera)

It is a perennial herb that has medicinal values, acting as an enhancer of testosterone and libido.

It stimulates luteinizing hormone and revitalizes sexual hormonal balance in men. Ashwagandha cures chronic stress naturally by reducing cortisol levels up to 28% and assisting sleep patterns.

It can be utilized as a supplement to improve muscle mass and endurance among men. Commonly known as a men’s herb since ancient times, Ashwagandha reduces blood pressure related to diabetes caused by stress.

4. Shilajit

Shilajit is a mysterious plant that will not only increase your sex drive but also help regulate muscle mass while strengthening your body.

What’s more is that it enhances the production of sperm and improves the red blood cell count in your body. If you feel like your functions are being disrupted by low levels of testosterone, then you should familiarize yourself with the health benefits of Shilajit.

Shilajit is a thick, blackish substance found in the Himalayas. In fact, it is not an overstatement to call it a popular rejuvenating natural substance because it stimulates energy, reproductive power and vigor.

5. Pine Bark

These are just a variety of names for pine bark, also known as Pinus pinaster. You do not have to get into the details about this one, but it has been proven that these chemicals can reduce bad cholesterol levels, enhance cardiovascular health, and treat erectile dysfunction.

Besides that, recent studies indicate that combining l-arginine with pine bark extract may increase free testosterone.

However, do not use pine bark extract if you are on immunosuppressive or anticoagulant or chemotherapy drugs. This requires daily consumption of 50mg to 450mg.

6. Malaysian Ginseng

An example of it is Panax ginseng (also called Asian ginseng), which you might know more about because it’s quite popular.

If it seems as though all the ginsengs you’re aware of don’t quite fit into any category with respect to Malaysian ginseng, it means that there is just something inexplicable about them.

Nevertheless, this variation of ginseng works well in treating inflammation and controlling diabetes like malaria among others. It is also an aphrodisiac called Eurycoma longifolia that improves free testosterone.

It is recommended to take a dose between 300 mg to 400 mg every day only if there are no major contraindications such as stomach discomfort in particular.

7. Saw Palmetto

Men’s health can be supported by the saw palmetto herb, which is known for libido and prostate support. Also, it has an interesting effect on testosterone.

It could have a more important function in preserving the levels that you already possess and not allowing them to go down.

This is thought by scientists to happen when saw palmetto reduces activity of an enzyme involved in breaking down testosterone.

8. Tribulus

Tribulus terrestris has been used as medicine in Ayurvedic tradition for a long time back. For women, it is a natural remedy for PCOS.

In men, it may help boost the production of specific sex hormones such as testosterone.

In western countries, tribulus is not commonly used as a herb; therefore, one should ensure finding it from reliable sources and avoiding tribulus supplements that are falsely labeled.

Herbs for testosterone have been used for thousands of years to enhance and maintain sexual drive, increase muscle mass and improve reproductive ability.

Optimal levels of testosterone also help maintain an efficient level of energy and focus, along with other physical benefits.