8 Best Herbs for High Blood Pressure 

While medications are often considered the first line of treatment for high blood pressure, interestingly, certain herbs may help with the condition, too. Yes, you read that right! Basil, parsley, and thyme are all good examples of herbs for high blood pressure.

Herbs can help manage symptoms of hypertension and may also reduce the risk of health conditions like heart attack and stroke. However, since research associated with herbs and high blood pressure is limited, it is best to consult your healthcare provider before using any herbs as a replacement for your medications.

Top 8 Herbs for High Blood Pressure

Take a look at some of the best herbs that lower blood pressure instantly:

1. Garlic

Garlic has several compounds. (Photo via Pexels/Cats Coming)

One of the best herbs for high blood pressure is undoubtedly garlic, which is quite popular for its positive effects on blood.

Garlic is loaded with several essential compounds that may potentially benefit your overall cardiovascular health. It is rich in sulfur compounds, which may enhance blood flow and thin blood as well. Regular consumption of garlic may also improve the production of nitric oxide in the blood vessels, which may further reduce diastolic and systolic blood pressure.

2. Parsley

Parsley contains vitamin C. (Photo via Freepik/Racool_studio)

Parsley is also among some beneficial herbs good for high blood pressure. It is rich in compounds like vitamin C and carotenoids, which may help manage high blood pressure.

Studies suggest that antioxidants like carotenoids reduce bad cholesterol and blood pressure, both of which are major risk factors for heart problems.

3. Basil

Basil contains eugenol. (Photo via Pexels/monicore)

Basil is considered one of the best herbs for high blood pressure as its rich in eugenol – a plant-based antioxidant that has been linked to several health advantages, including lowered blood pressure.

According to many studies, eugenol reduces blood pressure by working as a natural calcium channel blocker in the body. Medical experts believe that calcium channel blockers limit the movement of calcium in the arterial cells and heart, thereby helping the blood vessels to relax.

4. Celery

Celery has blood-pressure lowering properties. (Photo via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

Celery is also a great herb to reduce blood pressure as it is quite popular for its diuretic and blood pressure-lowering properties. This herb works by getting rid of excessive sodium and tissue fluid from the body, which further reduces an average blood pressure.

In fact, it is also believed that the seeds of celery are rich in blood pressure-lowering properties.

5. Thyme

Thyme is a flavorful herb. (Photo via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

Thyme is again considered one of the best herbs for high blood pressure. It is a flavorful herb that is touted for its several health benefits. Thyme is loaded with rosmarinic acid, which is said to reduce blood sugar levels and inflammation as well.

Several studies suggest that consumption of thyme can significantly reduce systolic blood pressure by narrowing blood vessels.

6. Ginger

Ginger is one of the best herbs for high blood pressure. (Photo via Pexels/Pixabay)

Ginger is a versatile herb that has been used for centuries to improve several health concerns, including blood pressure, blood circulation, and more. Even several human studies have shown that consumption of ginger may help lower blood pressure in many ways.

Just like basil, ginger also acts as a calcium channel blocker that helps manage high blood pressure. You can either add ginger to your vegetables and lentils or opt for ginger supplements.

7. Cinnamon

Cinnamon helps relax blood vessels. (Photo via Pexels/Pixabay)

Cinnamon is among some of the most effective herbs for high blood pressure. It helps relax blood vessels, thereby managing the symptoms of blood pressure.

Studies have also shown that regular consumption of cinnamon can support healthy blood pressure and also offer several other health advantages.

8. Sesame

Sesame seeds have vitamin E. (Photo via Freepik/jcomp)

Sesame seeds are loaded with vitamin E, which is associated with positive benefits for cardiovascular health. Studies have shown that a consistent consumption of sesame seeds or sesame oil can help lower blood pressure and also keep your heart functioning well.

So, these were some of the best herbs for high blood pressure. While these may have a positive effect on your heart health, some might interfere with your medications and cause adverse reactions.

Thus, before just consuming any herbs or supplements for high blood pressure, make sure to consult your doctor and seek proper guidance. Discuss their effectiveness and side effects and incorporate them into your routine safely.