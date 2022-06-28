7 Reasons Why Thyme is Good for Your Health

Thyme has its name derived from the Greek word 'thumos' meaning courage. First grown around 3000 BC in Persia, thyme was used by the ancient Greeks to ward off evil spirits and curses, and was believed to be a symbol of happiness and good fortune by the Egyptians.

Thyme belongs to the mint family of herbs. It has tiny, sage-green leaves and thin stalks which can be woody or tender. It can be used fresh, dried, or in the form of an essential oil.

The herb is especially well known for its antibacterial properties. Nowadays, it is used to flavor not just meat dishes, but a wide variety of products ranging from mouthwashes, nasal sprays, teas, etc.

Why is Thyme good for health?

Nutrition

Thyme has a wonderful fragrance and is rich in vitamin C, vitamin A, and B vitamins. Fresh thyme leaves provide 1.28 milligrams of vitamin C in a 1-tsp serving. It is also a good source of minerals like zinc, calcium, potassium, magnesium, manganese, and iron.

Properties and Benefits

1) Relieves Cold and Cough

Thyme has been used as an age-old remedy against cold and cough. Its essential oil is often used as a natural cough remedy, and thyme tea offers the same benefit.

Some studies have shown thyme in combination with other plant extracts reduces acute brochitis, inflammation, and mucus. Although these results are yet to be replicated in human studies, there's no harm in sipping a thyme tea in the hopes that it will relieve your sore throat!

Thyme has been used in anti-cough and cold remedies since ages (Image via Unsplash @Albert Melu)

2) Boosts Immunity

Thyme contains vitamins and minerals that are essential in building good immunity. Vitamins A and C, copper, iron, and manganese are all present in the herb, but you would need to consume impossible quantities of thyme to cover the RDI of these nutrients.

For instance, a tsp of the herb contains 1.28 mg of vitamin C, which is just 1% of your daily need for the nutrient. Hence, it is advisable that you include thyme with a variety of other nutritional vegetables in a recipe so that your intake of vital nutrients is boosted.

3) May Prevent Acne

Thyme is known for its anti-bacterial properties and is being researched as a potential cure for acne. A 2010 study showed that essential oils in thyme had an anti-bacterial effect against P.acnes (the bacteria that causes acne). However, more studies are needed to determine if thyme will actually reduce pimples.

4) May Lower Blood Pressure and Cholesterol

Thymus linearis Benth. - a species of the herb found in Pakistan and Afghanistan - was shown to significantly lower blood pressure as well as cholesterol in rats. Still, further studies are needed to confirm if the effects can be replicated in humans.

5) Anti-Fungal and Anti-Bacterial Properties

Research has shown thyme oil to be an effective natural preservative against bacteria, demonstrating it's potential in being used as a food preservative.

Although, the essential oil has been effective against resistant strains of Staphylococcus, Enterococcus, Escherichia, and Pseudomonas bacteria, it is not advisable to consume thyme oil as an antibacterial agent as it can destroy beneficial bacteria in your gut as well. The essential oil has also been found to be effective against fluconazole-resistant Candida albicans, which is a common cause of yeast infections.

6) May Aid Bone Health

The nutrients present in thyme, namely Vitamin K, iron, calcium and manganese, are all essential for maintaining strong and healthy bones. The nutrients are known to aid in the growth of bones and reduce the risk of bone-related diseases.

7) Anti-Microbial Properties

Research has shown that thyme oil was able to fight against gray mold rot in guava fruit. This effect can be replicated and used in household cleaners and detergents to fight against mold. Although there is evidence that the herb can fight against mold in low concentration, it might be best to hire a professional service to remove it if there is a serious infestation.

Apart from all these health benefits of thyme, it is also used in aromatherapy as a great mood-booster. Its refreshing fragrance is used for aromatic and therapeutic purposes. The active substance carvacrol present in this herb was shown to increase the levels of serotonion and dopamine, hormones that regulate mood.

You can relax and improve your mood by planning an evening of aromatherapy, massage, or bath with thyme essential oil.

How to include Thyme in diet?

The herb is particularly popular in French, Italian, and Mediterranean cuisine. You can make a variety of dishes with thyme. Use it in pesto or pasta, soups, and salads. Thyme is also commonly used to marinate meat, poultry, and fish. You can also make your own thyme-infused oil and store it for future use.

