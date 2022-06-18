7 Reasons Why Mustard Is Good for Your Health

Mustard is an extremely popular condiment made from the seeds of the mustard plant.

The mustard plant is native to the Mediterranean region and is related to nutrient-rich cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, cabbage and Brussels sprouts. The seeds and leaves of the plant are edible and highly nutritious.

Nowadays, mustard is mostly used in culinary preparations. However, it has a history of being used as a remedy in traditional medicine dating back to ancient Greek and Roman civilisations.

Mustard is now being linked with various health benefits, ranging from lower blood sugar levels to increased protection from infections and diseases. On that note, let's take a look at some health benefits of this yummy condiment:

Mustard: Nutrition Facts

Mustard seeds are a rich source of essential minerals like calcium, magnesium, phosphorus and potassium, according to the USDA. They are also believed to be a good source of dietary folate and vitamin A. Mustard contains a lot of antioxidants and other beneficial plant compounds that help protect you against damage and disease.

It's also a great source of glucosinolates, which are a group of sulphur-containing compounds that are found in all cruciferous vegetables. Glucosinolates are activated when the plant’s leaves or seeds are damaged — either through chewing or cutting — and stimulate your body’s antioxidant defences to protect against diseases.

Mustard is a good source of glucosinolates that serve to protect you from many diseases (Image via Pexels @Karyna Panchenko)

Mustard seeds and greens contain the following:

Isothiocyanates: They may help protect your body from cancer.

Sinigrin: This compound give's mustard its pungent taste and is thought to possess anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, antifungal, anticancer and wound-healing properties.

Why Mustard is Good for Health?

Mustard has several health benefits, such as:

1) Improves Cardiovascular Health

Mustard is an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, which are greatly beneficial for brain health (Image via Unsplash @Elevatebeer)

Mustard seeds are a rich source of antioxidants like kaempferol, carotenoids, isorhamnetin and other essential plant compounds that help the body fight against any damage and disease. These flavonoids can also help reduce the risk of coronary heart diseases.

Mustard oil, extracted from these seeds, is generally known to be a healthier option for the heart than most other cooking oils. The heart-beneficial properties of mustard oil are possibly attributed to the presence of omega-3 fatty acids. among other helpful compounds.

2) Can help relieve Respiratory Disorders

Mustard seeds have long been valued for their therapeutic effects against cold and sinus problems.

Apart from being a wonderful decongestant and expectorant, it helps in clearing the mucus from the air passage. Many age-old home remedies involve the usage of mustard seeds or oil to treat sinus-related ailments because of mustard's heat-generating properties.

3) May help manage Diabetes

Mustard leaves may be beneficial for people suffering from diabetes. A study published in the Journal of Nutritional Science and Vitaminology demonstrated that mustard seeds can reduce the damage caused by oxidative stress associated with diabetes.

Another study published in the Environmental and Molecular Mutagenesis found that administration of mustard oil can help reduce blood sugar levels in the body more effectively than medication alone.

Mustard might also aid in stimulating glucose metabolism.

4) Can help lower Cholesterol level

Mustard greens may have tremendous utility in helping lower cholesterol, as shown in studies.

One study demonstrated that mustard greens may have an amazing ability to bind bile acids in the digestive tract, which facilitates easy excretion of these acids from the body. The bile acids are usually made of cholesterol, so the binding process might help in reducing cholesterol levels.

Mustard greens are also a nutritional powerhouse and can play an instrumental role in helping reduce the development of blockages in the arteries, reducing the incidence of heart-related ailments.

Good Vitamin B6 content present in these greens can help prevent the platelets from clumping, moderating the risk of thrombosis.

5) Can help relieve Menopausal Symptoms

Mustard greens can prove to be valuable for women going through menopause. Magnesium and calcium, which are thought to be prevalent in mustard greens, encourage good bone health and might help prevent bone loss associated with menopause. It can also help reduce the risk of osteoporosis.

6) Can benefit Skin and Hair

Mustard oil has long been considered as an age-old remedy to hydrate skin and hair (Image via Pexels @Pixabay)

Mustard seeds are a rich source of antioxidants that may slow down the ageing process.

Age-old home remedies like toasting mustard seeds in sesame or coconut oil to be used to cure acne or achieve a clearer complexion are very popular. Mustard oil is an excellent emollient, and when mixed with aloe vera gel, it may act as a great hydrating agent for the skin.

Mustard oil is used to oil the hair, as it's extremely thick. The oil is rich in Vitamin A and omega-3 fatty acids, which are beneficial for hair growth, strength and overall health. However, more research is needed in this area.

7) Can provide relief from contact dermatitis

Mustard seeds can potentially offer therapeutic relief in contact dermatitis (a condition in which the skin develops an itchy rash when it comes in contact with an allergen).

An animal study published in the Journal of Southern Medical University suggests that consumption of mustard seeds can address the symptoms associated with contact dermatitis and heal tissues as well as reduce swelling. However, more research is needed to ascertain the efficacy of mustard seeds in addressing the same in humans.

LIVE POLL Q. Which is your favorite mustard condiment? American mustard Dijon mustard 0 votes so far