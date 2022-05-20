8 Best Interval Training Exercises to Help You Get Stronger

Interval training exercises should be a part of your workout routine if you want to gain strength. They're a terrific way to get a short exercise done while also positively impacting your body.

They deliver maximum intensity while preserving your exercise form by combining intense intervals of activity with brief recuperation segments.

Interval training exercises improve your heart, lungs, muscles, nervous system and pretty much everything else by simultaneously challenging your cardiorespiratory fitness and your musculoskeletal fitness.

They're high-intensity workouts that include endurance-building exercises separated by a two-minute rest period. They're beneficial for a variety of activities and overall health; they can also reduce the risk of heart disease and improve various body functions.

Amazing interval training exercises to gain strength

Check out this list of interval training exercises to get a stronger core:

1) Russian twists

This exercise targets the entire abdominal area. It works the oblique muscles on the sides of your body, in particular. The Russian twist strengthens your lower back as well. It's one of the best interval training exercises.

Here are the steps you should follow to do the Russian twists correctly:

Bring a stability ball, weight plate or dumbbell with you.

Lie down on the floor, knees bent at a 90-degree angle.

Raise your upper body to form a V between your shoulders and thighs.

Keep your back straight while holding the weight out in front of you.

Twist your torso to the left as far as you can, ans repeat the action to the right.

Do three sets with 30 sec intervals in between.

2) Burpees

Burpees are regaining popularity. This straightforward but one of the most effective interval training exercises trains your entire body, particularly your cardiovascular system.

Follow the below mentioned steps to do burpees correctly:

Begin by standing tall, squatting and placing your hands in front of you on the floor.

Return to the push-up position by quickly kicking your feet back. If you want a truly rigorous exercise, do a push-up while you're in this position.

Simply jump your feet back to the starting position; jump high up in the air, and repeat.

Do 3-4 sets of ten reps with 30 sec intervals.

If you want to ensure you're doing it correctly, watch this burpee video:

3) Plank jack

Plank jack is one of the great interval training exercises, as it helps in keeping your abs engaged and your spine straight, thus preventing a lower back injury.

Here are the steps you should follow to do the plank jacks properly:

Begin in a plank position with your ankles together.

Ensure that your body is in a straight line from head to heels and your abs are engaged.

Jump out wide with both feet, then put them back together.

4) Kettlebell swing

Kettlebell swing is one of the best additions to interval training exercises. It helps in engaging the core, and the downward motion builds your leg muscles.

Here are the steps you should follow to do the kettlebell swing properly:

Hold the kettlebell handle in both hands, and stand tall.

Squeeze your shoulder blades together; broaden your chest, and engage your abs while keeping your arms long.

Drop your bum down and back; soften your knees, and shift your weight into your heels.

As you swing the kettlebell up, use the strength of your lower body to 'snap' your hips forward. (Aim for the chest.) Continue to squeeze your glutes and core.

Follow the movement of the kettlebell down, bending at the hips and engaging your hamstrings. Allow the kettlebell to fall back into place between your thighs. Repeat.

After 20 seconds of kettlebell swings, take a 60-second break.

5) Skater

Skater is yet another effective interval training exercise. It gets your full body working. Here are the steps you should follow to do the skater:

Stand with your feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart and your arms at your sides.

With your right foot, hop to the right, and sweep your left foot behind your right leg.

Swing your arms in front of your right knee as you skate to the side.

Jump to the left with your left foot, sweeping your right foot behind your left leg. Keep alternating the sides, as needed.

Do as much as possible in 20–30 seconds; take a ten-second break.

6) Jumping Jacks

Jumping jacks are one of the great interval training exercises that also add cardio bursts and raise your heart rate, which helps you lose weight faster.

Follow the below mentioned steps to do jumping jacks properly:

Stand tall, with your feet shoulder-width apart.

As you jump up, bring your hands to your sides, and land with your feet together and hands down. Repeat.

After 40 seconds, complete as many reps as possible. Finish with a 20-second rest period.

7) Squat with overhead press

The overhead squat is one of the excellent interval training exercises that helps you strengthen and stabilise your shoulders and core.

Here're the steps you should follow to do squats with overhead press:

Hold a pair of dumbbells at shoulder height, and stand tall. Ensure your feet and hips are in sync.

Hold the weights in place, and squat. Lift the dumbbells up straight into an overhead press as you stand back up. Return the weights to your shoulders, and repeat the exercise.

Repeat for up to 60 seconds before taking a ten-second break.

8) High-to-low plank

You are balancing stress on your arms and toes whether you are in a low or high plank. The rectus and transverse abdominis, in particular, are targeted.

Follow the below mentioned steps to do a high-to-low plank correctly:

Begin in a high plank position.

To form a low plank, place one forearm on the floor, then the other.

Drive up into a high board with one hand at a time. Alternate arms, as needed.

Do 30 seconds of intense exercise followed by ten seconds of rest.

Ensure to warm up for five to ten minutes before beginning any interval training session.

