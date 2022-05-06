How To Do a Stability Ball Push-Up: Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Variations, Benefits and Common Mistakes

A stability ball push-up is a challenging bodyweight exercise that uses a medicine ball or stability ball. This push-up variation incorporates a medicine ball to provide a wider range of motion than a standard push-up, enhancing pectoral, delt, and core muscle activation.

The stability ball push-up is a great way to increase the challenge if you've mastered the basic push-up. Because you're doing push-ups on an unstable surface, the stability ball engages more core muscles than a regular floor push-up.

Using the ball's unstable surface causes your abdominals to stimulate more muscle fibers in general, resulting in a more comprehensive abdominal workout.

Correct technique of doing stability ball push-up

Since the ball bears more of your weight, stability ball push-ups are easier on your upper body. Because of the lighter weight burden, your joints and muscles are less stressed.

Begin with 2–3 sets of 10–15 reps for stability ball push-ups. Sets and repetitions should be chosen based on your ability to maintain proper technique throughout.

Here are the steps you can follow to do the stability ball push-up correctly:

Lay on the stability ball with your chest on it. Place your hands at the sides of your chest on the ball.

Put your toes on the floor and keep your legs straight.

Raise your body to the point when your arms are virtually straight (do not lock your elbows).

Hold for two seconds while balancing.

Slowly return to your starting posture and repeat.

Variations of a stability ball push-up

A stability ball push-up can be done in a variety of ways, depending on your skill level and goals. Here are a few different versions:

1) Inverse stability ball push-up

Try a push-up with the stability ball beneath your legs to increase the difficulty of your stability ball push-up training.

Here are the steps you can follow to do the inverse stability ball push-up correctly:

Face the stability ball while kneeling.

Carefully roll forward over the ball, going forward on your hands and allowing the ball to move beneath your back toward your legs.

Stop when your shins and the top of your feet are resting on the stability ball. Your arms will support your upper body, while the stability ball will support your lower body.

Point your toes and straighten your body.

In the push-up position, your hands should be flat on the floor.

Bend your elbows and slowly lower your upper body to the floor. Maintain a solid position on the ball by not moving around.

Stop and hold the position for a few seconds when your arms reach right angles at the elbows.

Return to the beginning posture by pushing yourself up.

2) Stability ball push-up on knees

Try this kneeling variant if you're having trouble executing the push-up with a straight body posture.

You can follow the steps given below to do the stability ball push-up on knees correctly:

Kneel in front of the ball and push up while keeping your body and hips in a straight line.

Raise your body to the point when your arms are virtually straight (do not lock your elbows).

Hold for two seconds while balancing.

Slowly return to your starting posture and repeat.

How is a stability ball push-up beneficial?

You may already be aware of the benefits offered by regular push-ups. A stability ball push-up has some additional advantages. Here are some of them:

1) Total body exercise

The stability ball push-up, like all push-ups, works the muscles in the chest, shoulders, and back in addition to core and balance.

A total body exercise occurs when numerous muscle groups perform together.

2) Adjustable exercise

One of the best things about the stability ball push-up is that it can be rapidly modified to accommodate people of all strength levels.

The intensity of the push-up can be increased by walking your hands forward a few inches. It adds a lot of energy to leave only your feet on the ball and the rest of your body floating.

Similarly, if you're having trouble executing a basic floor push-up, move your hands back a few inches to get more of your body on the ball.

3) Improved balance

The muscles in your lower back and core are stimulated by placing your hands shoulder-width apart on the medicine ball to assist in stabilizing you during the workout. This helps in improving body balance.

Common mistakes to avoid while doing a stability ball push-up

Make sure to eliminate these mistakes to avoid injury and get the most out of the stability ball push-up:

To do the stability push-up safely, you must first master basic push-ups. Stability push-ups should not be attempted until you have completed 20 basic push-ups.

Your body and hips should be in a straight line and firm. Allowing your lower back to droop will cause your back to hyperextend, perhaps resulting in injury.

Your elbows should not be splayed out but tucked at your sides.

