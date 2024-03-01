Although we get magnesium from foods that we consume, but it is not enough. That is when the best magnesium supplements come into play. Low levels of this mineral can create complications like type 2 diabetes, migraine or abnormal blood pressure, and many more. Thus, we should maintain proper levels and focus on our daily intake of this mineral. However, it is very rare to have a magnesium deficiency.

All the organs in the body need magnesium, as it gives us our everyday energy and promotes better bone and teeth health. We get magnesium from green vegetables, nuts, and whole grains, and this mineral helps to regulate the levels of calcium, zinc, potassium, and other important minerals and nutrient levels in the body.

Let us now see the best magnesium supplements that we can consume daily.

8 best magnesium supplements

1. Mg citrate supplement

This one is bound with citric acid, which is found in citric fruits, and has a sour flavor. This is one of the most used best magnesium supplements and is often used to treat constipation and to treat anxiety, and depression because of its calming and soothing effects

2. Magnesium Lactate supplement

This product is easy to take and not so harsh on the liver and is formed when magnesium binds with lactic acid. It is not so popular as a supplement but our digestive system easily absorbs magnesium lactate and people who cannot take larger dosages of magnesium, can take this supplement, which is very often used as a food additive and regulates acidity.

This best magnesium supplement can even help to get relief from stress, depression, and anxiety.

3. Magnesium Taurate supplement

This best magnesium supplement contains an amino acid called taurine and can help maintain proper blood sugar levels. People who suffer from hypertension or high blood pressure can also take this product to make the most out of it. It is very easily available over the counter.

4. Mg Glycinate supplement

This product can be used to treat anxiety, insomnia, depression, and several types of inflammation and heart diseases, as it is an easily absorbed one and our body processes it very easily to make the most of it.

This form is made from elemental magnesium and glycine which is an amino acid as we already know.

5. Mg Acetyl Taurate supplement

This one is formed by mixing magnesium with a form of the amino acid taurine and can reduce anxiety and help to deal with stress. It is also easily absorbed by the human body and can even pass easily enough through the brain, and reduce anxiety. It can even prevent brain tissue damage with its neuroprotective properties.

6. Magnesium sulfate supplement

This is another popular form of magnesium available as a dietary supplement and can treat constipation, heart disease, or other complications. This form is less available naturally in foods unlike magnesium citrate or magnesium glycinate but is FDA-approved and can even treat seizures in women caused when they are pregnant and have high blood pressure at the same time.

7. Magnesium chloride supplement

If you are suffering from depression or mental health issues, then this is the product you should choose, however, it can cause gastric issues, although being a more efficient form, that is easily absorbed by the body.

8. Mg gluconate supplement

This product is mainly used to treat low levels of magnesium and can have side effects like diarrhea and other gastric issues. This supplement is formed from a magnesium salt of an organic compound that is known as gluconic acid.

Mg-based deficiencies are very rare if you do not suffer from any underlying health conditions and can get the required magnesium, mainly from your daily foods. If you want to take magnesium supplements, consult your health care provider to know which magnesium supplement is for you and also know the proper dosage to avoid any risks.

Always purchase high-quality and the best magnesium supplements and if you have a hard time swallowing pills then you can always go for the liquid or the powdered forms.