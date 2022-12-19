Magnesium citrate is a form of magnesium available in capsule, liquid, or powder form. It's an osmotic laxative that consists of negative citrate ions and positive magnesium ions.

This beneficial mineral gets dissolved in water very easily, making it a healthy dietary supplement that rapidly gets absorbed into the body's tissues and blood. That’s not all. Read on to learn more about its uses, benefits, and side effects.

Major uses

Some major uses of magnesium citrate include:

Bowel evacuation

Constipation and other gut problems

Acid indigestion

Nutritional support

Health benefits of magnesium citrate

Eases digestion

Also described as a saline laxative, magnesium citrate works to ease gut problems by increasing fluids and water in the small intestine. That helps the stool to pass easily and prevents irregularities.

Prevents magnesium deficiency

Magnesium citrate deficiency can lead to a variety of health conditions and symptoms, such as fatigue, headaches, osteoporosis, cardiac arrhythmia, muscle aches, trouble sleeping, etc. Taking magnesium supplements is one of the best ways to enhance magnesium levels in the body.

Promotes cardiovascular health

Magnesium is an important mineral that helps improve and maintain bone density, pulmonary function, cardiac function, and blood glucose. Having adequate levels of the mineral is crucial for preventing irregular heartbeats and maintaining blood pressure.

Supports nerve functions

Magnesium citrate helps the nerves and muscles to function correctly. This nutrient provides electrical charges and helps the muscles to contract and pass electrical signals throughout each nerve.

Dosage

While the dosage and instructions depend on factors such as age, gender, medical conditions, etc., most often, the RDA (recommended dietary allowance) for adult men is 400-420 mg per day, and for adult women, it's 310-320 per day. For pregnant women, the RDA is 350-360 per day, while for children between 6-12 years of age, the dosage is 5 ounces or less.

As magnesium citrate is laxative in nature, it may cause diarrhea, so drinking plenty of water after taking it is essential to prevent dehydration. Long-term use and high doses of this mineral can lead to magnesium toxicity, which may cause low blood pressure, irregular heartbeats, vomiting, dizziness, facial flushing, cardiac arrest, stroke, etc.

Always remember not to take any magnesium antacids or laxatives more than once per week or more than the dosage prescribed by your doctor.

Side effects

Some of the most serious side effects of magnesium citrate include:

Rectal bleeding

Dehydration

Muscle weakness

Vomiting and nausea

Excessive bloating

Severe stomach cramps

Pain while urinating

Rapid weight loss

Light headed feeling

Safety precautions

Before taking a magnesium supplement, it's important to consult a doctor, especially if you take any other medications or are allergic to certain ingredients. Talk to your healthcare provider if you have any of the following health concerns:

Kidney disease

Bowel issues

Heart disease

It's important to note that you can get an adequate amount of magnesium citrate from food as well. Whole grains, nuts, seeds, and leafy vegetables are some of the major sources of magnesium citrate.

If you want to opt for the supplement, first check with your healthcare provider and determine whether it’s completely safe for you or not.

