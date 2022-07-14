8 Best Mudra Hand Gestures in Yoga

The Sanskrit word mudra translates to 'gesture' or 'attitude'. Mudra hand gestures can be artistic, spiritual, emotional, or psychic attitudes.

Ancient yogis define mudras as energy-flowing postures intended to link a person's pranic force with the cosmic or universal force.

Hand motions known as mudras help direct energy flow to certain areas of the brain. Every sort of mudra hand gesture offers a particular benefit, but that relies on what you really need. Mudras and breathing are used in conjunction to promote the flow of prana through your body.

Powerful Mudra Hand Gestures in Yoga

Any of the five elements—air, water, fire, earth, and space—can be insufficient or excessive in the body, causing an imbalance that can lead to disease.

The characteristics of each of these five components may be found in our fingers, each of which performs a distinct and important function in the body. One of the elements is balanced when a finger representing it makes contact with the thumb. As a result, the illness brought on by the imbalance is treated.

Healing and health restoration are made possible by mudras, as they alter energy flow and the equilibrium of the elements of air, fire, water, earth and ether.

Air (Vayu)- Index Finger

Fire (Agni)- Thumb Finger

Water (Jal)- Little Finger

Earth (Prithvi)- Ring Finger

Space (Akash)- Middle Finger.

Use the following eight revitalising mudras to boost your energy, mental sharpness and general wellness:

1) Gyan Mudra

Most people are undoubtedly familiar with this mudra. This mudra is frequently paired with meditation by practitioners. Using the Gyan mudra can help you focus more clearly and remember things better. This mudra is excellent to utilise while trying to learn something.

How to do it:

Performing this mudra involves contacting the tip of your index finger to the tip of your thumb while maintaining a straight grip with your other three fingers.

2) Vayu Mudra

This Mudra decreases the body's air element, which regulates restlessness, uneasiness and soothes an anxious mind.

It regulates the Vata Dosha and aids in the treatment of a wide range of conditions, including arthritis, gastric issues, sciatica, gout, knee pain, bloated stomach, overactive endocrine glands, strained vocal cords and many others.

How to do it:

While maintaining your other fingers straight, bend your index finger, and press it with your thumb. Every day, for 45 minutes at a stretch, or three times a day for 10 to 15 minutes, hold this stance.

3) Prana Mudra

Prana Mudra represents life's vitality and spirit. It promotes health and vigour. It enhances vision, strengthens the immune system, lowers vitamin deficiencies and eliminates fatigue. Additionally, it lessens hunger pangs while you're fasting and promotes restful sleep.

How to do it:

While keeping the other two fingers straight, touch the tip of the thumb with the ring and little fingers joined in. Breathe normally for a few seconds, inhaling and exhaling. Additionally, you can hum while breathing and chanting So-Hum while inhaling.

4) Surya Mudra

This mudra aids in the regulation of weight and obesity. It boosts the body's fire element, which aids in regulating temperature and enhancing vision. Other issues Surya Mudra can help with include loss of appetite, indigestion, shivering, cold, digestive issues and limb, hand or foot cold.

How to do it:

Apply pressure to the base of the thumb with the tip of the ring finger. Keep your other fingers relaxed or straight.

5) Varun Mudra

It's beneficial for skin care, as it reduces skin dryness and helps enhance skin suppleness and shine.

Varun Mudra also aids in the treatment of a number of skin conditions. This mudra primarily promotes mental clarity as well as openness and fluid communication. It also assists in bringing the water element in your body into balance.

How to do it:

The tips of your thumb and little finger should be brought together. The remaining three fingers of each hand should be relaxed and spaced slightly apart.

6) Agni Mudra

As the name suggests, this mudra balances the fire element in your body. Avoid this mudra if you are acidic or have indigestion.

How to do it:

Fold your ring finger, and press the second phalanx bone with the tip of your thumb. The remaining three fingers of each hand should be relaxed and spaced slightly apart. Now, place your hands on your knees with the palms facing up. Your arms and hands should be at ease.

7) Shunya Mudra

This mudra, often referred to as the paradise mudra, will assist you in achieving a sense of tranquility if you use it frequently. This mudra helps people whose hearing deteriorates due to age or illness, and it also helps soothe ear aches. Additionally, it helps in the treatment of vertigo and motion sickness.

How to do it:

Press the first phalanx of your middle finger with your thumb. The remaining three fingers of each hand should be relaxed and spaced slightly apart.

8) Prithvi Mudra

This mudra aids in improving blood flow throughout the body. Meditation helps you be more patient, tolerant and focused. Additionally, it helps to strengthen thin, brittle bones. Surprisingly, it helps to raise body weight and reduces fatigue and mental drowsiness.

How to do it:

Make a link between the tips of your thumb and ring finger. The remaining three fingers of each hand should be relaxed and spaced slightly apart.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you include these mudras in daily yoga? Yess!! No 0 votes so far