8 Best Treadmill Workouts For Weight Loss 

Malavika Kanoria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
37   //    17 Oct 2018, 20:28 IST

There are two types of people: Those who hate using the treadmill and the rest who are obsessed with it. Treadmill workouts can be seen as extremely monotonous and rightly so. What if we could give you some fun variations of exercises that would not only help you lose weight but will also help you tone up. There are many more reasons as to why you must walk everyday. Not only does it help burn loads of calories, it also helps regulate health conditions like diabetes, blood pressure, cholesterol and the like. Further, walking everyday helps you feel energised throughout the day and fight stress. Why a treadmill, you ask? Treadmills are extremely versatile. You can play around with inclination and speed to come up with an effective HIIT workout. Further, treadmill is not just about walking; it is also about perseverance and motivation.

CMT Sweat with Barry's Bootcamp
CMT Sweat with Barry's Bootcamp

There are some things that you need to remember before you get on a treadmill:

1.    The kind of shoes you wear is extremely important. The wrong kinds might lead to joint and feet pain or injuries. Investing in a good pair of shoes is the best option.

2.    Even before you step on the treadmill, move and stretch a little and before you get off it, cool down by reducing the speed and inclination.

3.    The keys and buttons on the treadmill are all there for a reason. Once you start using the treadmill do a little research to understand the function of each key.

4.    Do not leave your shoelace untied. It can be very risky.

5.    Keep yourself hydrated. Simply walking on the treadmill also leads to energy and calories loss. If you stay hydrated, you increase the effectiveness of the workout.

Once we are aware of these pointers, let us look at various treadmill workouts that we can do to lose weight.

Malavika Kanoria
ANALYST
Contact Us Advertise with Us