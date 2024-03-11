8 delicious low carb high fiber snacks for weight loss

There are many low carb high fiber snacks that you can enjoy while losing weight.

Even if you don't eat a diet with few carbohydrates, your body could benefit from additional high fibre, low carb options.

Getting adequate fibre is essential for overall health, but it's especially critical for your digestion.

Furthermore, replacing refined carbohydrate-rich foods with lower carbohydrate options high in fibre helps improve blood sugar regulation, safeguard heart health, and support a healthy body weight.

Fibre regulates hunger and keeps people full for longer periods of time following meals.

This is vital if you're wanting to lose extra pounds because these actions have been clinically proven to assist with weight loss and management.

Low carb high fiber snacks

1) Apples and cheese

Apples paired with mozzarella can make a tasty snack. This pairing has around 16 grams of carbs. This meal is filling because it has fats, proteins and fibre.

Apple and peanut butter is a popular snack option but it can be a tough choice if your goal is to lose weight.

2) Artichoke­s

Artichokes may not be well- liked, yet they're very nutritious! They have a lot of fibre, which is good for you.

They're also low in carbs. Plus, artichokes have vitamin K, potassium, folate, and other essential minerals.

3) Beans and legumes

You can get loads of fibre and protein from beans and legumes. But watch out; they have high carbohydrate content too!

Yet, for a low-carbohydrate diet such as the keto diet, it's still feasible to eat them in small quantities. One cup of prepared black beans includes 15 grams of fibre and about 24 grams of net carbohydrates.

4) Chia seeds

Chia seeds, small yet packed with nutrients, are full of fibre, protein, and beneficial omega-3 fatty acids. They can aid in relieving constipation as they absorb water and aid digestion.

Each ounce has 12 grams of carbs and 10 grams of fibre. 10 You can add them to smoothies, muesli or yoghurt.

5) Berries

For those mindful of their carb intake, berries such as blackberries and raspberries are a great choice.

They're fibre-rich and contain vitamin C, plus they're loaded with antioxidant polyphenols. This can help reduce the risks of chronic inflammation, heart disease, and cancer.

6) Avocado

Despite often being grouped with vegetables, avocado is in fact a fruit. However, this fruit has a lot of fat, has a creamy texture, and has a mellow flavour that is neither sugary nor sour.

According to studies, eating avocado can make one feel satisfied and full, and it may also boost certain indices of heart health.

7) Enegy balls

Energy balls are the no-bake equivalent of granola bars. They're simple to create and contain multiple high-fibre components, including nuts, oats, or nut butter, sunflower seeds, dried fruit and chia seeds.

Bonus: They may be prepared ahead of time, are transportable, and can be delicious and filling between meals.

8) Walnuts

Walnuts are a convenient snack high in anti-inflammatory substances such as alpha-linolenic and linoleic acids.

This may help maintain the vessels and lipids in the blood in good condition. Walnut consumption may have unique favourable effects on gut health, notably the capacity to prevent ulcerative colitis as well as safeguard against the formation of gastric mucosal ulcers.

Evidence suggests that low-carbohydrate diets may help with weight loss and tend to be safe.

The ideal long-term diet includes enough carbohydrates to provide vitamins and other necessary nutrients, as well as high-fibre, low-carb foods.