There are many signs of period coming that can help you know it's that time of the month.

PMS is a set of physical and mental symptoms induced by the sudden decline in progesterone and oestrogen following ovulation.

When those female sex hormones rise, you experience feelings of serenity, happiness, and control.

When they descend, you frequently feel everything but. Although PMS is not life-threatening, it does interfere with your life.

Your symptoms often appear just a few days before your period and return every month, approximately around the same time.

While most people have symptoms, those closest to you may not notice the same signs that the period is likely to begin.

Hormone levels vary as your body prepares for the last part of the menstrual cycle, frequently leading to noticeable changes in your state of mind and physical appearance.

Here are eight signs of your period coming:

1) Skin breakout

The skin is the first to notify you that your period is about to begin. Cyclical acne, often known as period acne, is common in women before their periods.

Women typically have these breakouts as a result of hormonal fluctuations, which boost sebum production, clog pores on the skin, and cause pimples.

8 early signs of period coming you need to know(image sourced via Pexels / Photo by karolina)

2) Emotional roller coaster

As your menstrual period approaches, you might weep for no apparent reason or feel extremely worried when you normally wouldn't.

Many women watch emotional movies right when their period is about to start to get it all out. Depression, along with other emotions, is among the most frequent PMS symptoms.

signs of period coming (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by karolina)

3) Cramps

Cramps are among the most typical symptoms people experience before or during their menstruation.

They can be extremely painful or simply unpleasant. Pain medication (such as ibuprofen) can help relieve cramps.

Placing a heating device where it is painful, having a hot bath, or moving or stretching the body can all help.

signs of period coming (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by sora)

4) Bloating

Bloating occurs when the stomach grows, resulting in a tight sense of fullness. It is a frequent symptom that your menstruation is approaching and normally begins a couple of weeks before your period begins.

Water retention constitutes a typical symptom at this time. In addition to sore breasts, you may suffer from stomach bloating.

signs of period coming (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by sora)

5) Body aches

Just before your period, your body releases prostaglandins, which stimulate smooth muscle contraction.

Prostaglandins cause the uterus to contract during your menstruation. They may also induce headaches, backaches, and sore breasts.

signs of period coming (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by laker)

6) Fatigue

As the period approaches, the body begins to shift in a variety of ways. Hormonal changes cause weariness.

Changes in attitude may also cause you to feel weary. Some women may have problems sleeping during this stage of their period. A lack of sleep might worsen daytime weariness.

signs of period coming (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by polina)

7) Sugar cravings

Some women may experience cravings around their periods, which can lead to an excessive consumption of sweets or foods containing added sugar.

Eating foods like this can trigger a blood sugar surge, accompanied by an energy drop.

signs of period coming (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by sora)

8) Increased sexual drive

Increased sexual desire is just one of the signs that may indicate that you may start your period soon.

You'll notice an increase in sexual drive and a need for more intimacy, which is caused by hormones.

signs of period coming (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by venessa)

The signals that your period is on its way are different for everyone, and they might even vary from month to month.

The signs and symptoms of PMS are a mild irritation for some people, but they can be crippling for others.