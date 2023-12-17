8 signs of exhaustion you need to be aware of

Our workaholic society appears to be packed with over-caffeinated and under-rested individuals. There are many signs of exhaustion you can be on the look out for when there are numerous conflicting demands and you feel it impacting your well being.

Burnout can result from extended exposure to workplace stress. Feeling weary, empty and powerless to deal with daily life are all indicators of burnout. If left untreated, burnout can make it impossible to operate effectively.

Exhaustion is a typical symptom that many people encounter at a certain point in their lives. It is also known as extreme weariness or extreme exhaustion. It is a state where one is physically and emotionally exhausted, with a lack of energy and motivation.

Signs of exhaustion

Fatigue can be induced by a number of variables acting in concert (for example, physical disorders, illnesses, bad lifestyle choices, employment issues, sorrow, and stress).

1) Mood

Exhaustion might shorten your temper, thus making you more susceptible to depression. It could make you more sensitive to factors like loud noises as well as being in a crowd.

If you're exhausted, it's likely that you'll struggle to deal with setbacks without them influencing your mood.

Signs of exhaustion (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Andrea)

2) Small tasks feel draining

When you're on the brink of mental or physical exhaustion, it has a major effect on the way you approach all the activities in your life.

For example, making breakfast, which is something you do every day, might begin to feel very exhausting and difficult to do.

Top signs of exhaustion (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by energepic)

3) Lack of alertness

When your body is feeling exhausted and burned out, your mind goes a bit numb. This results in you making small and silly errors in your everyday life.

This includes a lack of ability to focus on work or too many details that might require more focus than usual.

Signs of exhaustion (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by gerd)

4) Sleep disturbances

Due to the spike in your cortisol levels, which is the stress hormone, our body finds it difficult to properly rest, even though it seems like the only logical course of action when you're exhausted.

Cortisol levels typically decline as you approach bedtime and begin to rise in the latter part of the night to help you wake up the following morning.

Worst signs of exhaustion (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by andres)

5) You feel hangy

It's a common coping mechanism across the world to reach for that big tub of ice cream when things get too much. You notice your appetite to be a lot higher than usual when you're under stress. If not satisfied, it leads to moods of anger or even sadness.

This is because whenever we feel exhausted mentally or physically, we try to indulge in activities that might help us achieve instant gratification. However, it is not the ideal long-term solution to exhaustion.

Signs of exhaustion (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Ash)

6) Avoids communication

A person who is mentally tired sees common tough discussions as challenges and therefore goes to great lengths to avoid them.

Along the way, he or she becomes unresponsive and withdraws from acquaintances, relatives, and coworkers, which might lead to social isolation and a decreased quality of life.

8 worst signs of exhaustion (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Tim)

7) Reduced memory

You may experience difficulty remembering specific tasks or data, a condition known as "brain fog."

This might mean forgetting close friends' birthdays, missing deadlines to pay important bills on time, as well as being unable to fulfil commitments and promises.

Eight Signs of exhaustion (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by gerd)

8) Not being able to work out

Exercise sharpens both mental and physical focus. If your brain is slipping behind due to a lack of sleep, your ability to effectively push your body is going to be limited, on top of the various performance implications that come with a high level of exhaustion. It will result in you not being able to work out regularly, which, in turn, leads to loss of focus.

Signs of exhaustion (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Andrea)

If you're feeling chronic physical tiredness, it's time to see a doctor or a specialist. It is critical to manage this acute weariness before it progresses to burnout.

At this stage, you risk having physical tiredness spoil your mood, deteriorating your ability to perform on the job, and completely diminishing your sense of meaning and purpose at work.