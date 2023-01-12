What is Brain Fog and How to Get Rid of it?

Brain fog is a foggy mind typically in the middle of a long workday. If you're unmotivated, it's difficult for you to remember important information, and the mind wanders at every opportunity.

If that's the case, you could be suffering from brain fog, which is a collection of symptoms that impair your ability to think. It'a not a scientific term in and of itself, but rather a mild cognitive dysfunction caused by a variety of conditions.

What exactly is brain fog?

A general sense of inattentiveness and uncertainty is frequently accompanied by difficulty concentrating.

When you don't feel like yourself, it's best to describe the term. It's the brain's way of telling you that something isn't working properly. It can take different forms for different people. It could be difficulty remembering words, a gloomy emotional state, low energy, or forgetfulness.

What causes brain fog?

It can have many reasons.(Photo via Unsplash/Robina Weermeijer)

While the causes can range from lack of sleep to a stressful work week, most experts recommend changing your schedule before seeking treatment.

If the following changes in lifestyle do not improve brain fog, consult a doctor to see if a fundamental medical condition is to blame for your condition. Brain fog is typically caused by a stressful lifestyle that seeks to promote hormonal imbalances:

Electromagnetic radiation emitted by computers, mobile phones, and tablets

Stress decreases blood flow to the brain, resulting in poor memory.

Sleep deprivation and a lack of physical activity

Amino acids, nutrients, minerals, and antioxidants in the diet

Toxins, pollution, organic compounds, and insecticides are all examples of pollutants.

What does brain fog feel like?

Everyone experiences different levels of brain fog. However, most people report feeling less strong than usual.

Everyday tasks necessitate more effort than they might otherwise. The mindset is hazy, making it difficult to see and plan ahead. You may also be more forgetful and confused than usual.

Symptoms

Cloudiness of the consciousness

Fatigue

Confusion

Forgetfulness

How to get rid of brain fog?

Better sleep can help reduce brain fog. (Photo via Unsplash/Ben Sweet)

Here are a few ways:

Alter your eating habits

Surprisingly, poor digestive health is one of the leading causes. There's a growing body of evidence that sugar and other processed food products, which feed the harmful bacteria in the gut, cause inflammation not only in the body but also in the brain.

Improve sleeping pattern

Sure, a terrible night's sleep here and there won't make you groggy the next day, but if your overall sleeping habits aren't optimal, the brain won't function optimally. Poor sleep habits can affect us in two ways: increase stress and interfere with the brain's ability to recover and rest.

Reduce stress

Meditation can also aid in clearing the mind. Meditating for 12 minutes every day (and even a few minutes) can help. Also, to avoid information overload, look to put your phone down for a few hours every day.

The brain changes with age, and so does mental function. Mental deterioration is common, and it's one of the most feared side effects of aging.

There are several things you can do to help maintain brain function, including limiting use of smartphone or tablet, as well as computer, getting adequate rest, eating healthy foods, and trying to take essential supplements prepared by a team of experts. These can aid in memory enhancement, stress reduction, and emotional balance.

