6 Brain Fog Symptoms You Should Be Aware Of

When someone experiences brain fog symptoms, they feel cloud-headed. The term itself is not a diagnosis. Instead, it describes a group of symptoms that interfere with your ability to think, making it difficult for you to perform well at work.

Overwork, stress, excessive blue light exposure, and other underlying medical conditions can all contribute to brain fog symptoms. After a certain point, it becomes incredibly frustrating and is marked by fuzziness, forgetfulness, loss of mental clarity, and lack of focus.

Cellular causes include high levels of inflammation and hormone disruption. It may also result in concomitant conditions, including diabetes, obesity, irregular menstruation, etc.

What Are The Brain Fog Symptoms?

Brain fog symptoms can lead to both psychological and physical effects. (Image via Freepik/Freepik)

People with brain fog symptoms behave differently. It can affect people of various ages, from young children in school to fully grown adults and even the elderly.

Depending on the intensity of the ailment, a person experiencing brain fog may exhibit only one symptom or a combination of symptoms. The following are a few typical brain fog symptoms:

1) Forgetting Regularly

Forgetting is one of the most common brain fog symptoms. (Image via Freepik/Freepik)

Periodic memory lapses are common. You can leave your laundry in the dryer overnight after it has finished or forget to pick up something at the shop.

However, forgetfulness on a regular basis can be alarming. You run the danger of harming yourself or others if you frequently fail to switch off the oven before leaving the house. That's a classic symptom of brain damage.

Consult your doctor if you're concerned about your memory. They can make contact with a memory expert who can examine your signs and perform tests to rule out more severe forms of cognitive impairment.

2) Fogging of Consciousness

Reduced perception, comprehension, and clarity of thought are all brain fog symptoms. Your sense of dissociation or separation from reality makes it difficult for you to react to outside events.

Your daily life may be significantly affected by that. It's possible that you won't hear someone speak to you or see vehicles as you're crossing the street. Furthermore, even if you recover your composure, you cannot recall what happened while your memory was muddled.

3) Chronic Fatigue

When you have chronic fatigue syndrome, sleepiness is a classic indicator. You will have persistent fatigue that affects your daily activities. No matter how much you sleep, you can't get rid of this fatigue.

Chronic mental fatigue can be extremely crippling. It disrupts focus, aggravates pain, and can be detrimental to your social life. Over time, that might result in:

Mood swings

Feelings of emptiness

Lack of concentration

Depression

4) Constant Confusion

Confusion can lead to many risky decisions. (Image via Freepik/Storyset)

Confused people frequently struggle to focus and make decisions. Additionally, you can feel bewildered, confused, and unable to express your thoughts.

You could want assistance with carrying out daily duties when you're confused. If you require assistance, it’s worthwhile to approach a loved one for help – at least till the confusion passes.

Here're a few typical indications of confusion:

Inability to keep track of time

Unexpected shifts in emotion

Easy loss track of what you're thinking

Mumbling words

Taking an extended break mid-speech

Strange or illogical words and sentences

Absence of direction

5) Low Level of Vitamin B12

Low level of Vitamin B12 can be one of the symptoms. There're no plant sources of vitamin B12; it's only present in dairy products, seafood, eggs, etc.

Better brain function is made possible by vitamin B12. Anaemia (low levels of hemoglobin in the blood) can result from a B12 deficiency and cause symptoms such as fatigue, memory loss, tingling in the hands, feet, and more.

An ongoing lack of something can result in an unchangeable condition. A lack of vitamin B12 in the diet, decreased absorption, illnesses, etc., can all contribute to a lack of the vitamin.

6) Alterations in Brain Function

Brain fog symptoms can significantly hamper executive functioning. (Image via Freepik/Storyset)

It's possible that brain fog can be caused by an imbalance in the body's hormonal regulation or vice versa. Progesterone and estrogen concentrations rise throughout pregnancy. Memory and cognitive function may be hampered by elevated levels of these hormones.

The brain's ability to operate can also be impacted by a drop in estrogen levels after menopause, which can impair recent memory and cause confusion. Also contributing to memory loss and diminished brain function is an imbalance of the thyroid hormones T3, T4, and TSH.

How to Treat Brain Fog Symptoms - Clear Brain Fog Instantly

It is important to treat brain fog symptoms before they worsen. (Image via Freepik/Storyset)

It's vital to treat brain fog symptoms. In addition to being a sign of exhaustion, brain fog symptoms can significantly alter your work and everyday routine, which can cause severe sadness and low self-esteem.

Maintain a healthy lifestyle by eating well, working out frequently, and managing stress. Get regular, sound sleep, as the brain requires rest to operate correctly. You can maintain brain function by limiting the use of computer, smartphone, and tablet, getting enough sleep, eating a nutritious diet, and taking supplements that have been carefully formulated by a team of professionals. That can aid in memory enhancement, stress reduction, and emotional stability.

With aging, the brain experiences cognitive and functional changes. One of the most dreaded effects of aging is mental impairment, which is common. Before you feel like yourself again, it can take some time, but if you have a little perseverance and work hard, you will succeed quickly from brain fog symptoms.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

