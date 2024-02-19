8 Effective natural blood thinners you need to know 

There are many natural blood thinners in your kitchen that you can benefit from. The body's ability to clot blood is a crucial survival mechanism that responds to injury or damage. Blood thinners, along with foods and medications that act in the same way, are pivotal to the health of our hearts.

If you have cardiac difficulties or complications, it is usually recommended that you add certain foods to your diet that contain natural blood thinners. Prescription blood thinners may assist with avoiding blood clotting, but they often have adverse effects such as bleeding too much and hair loss.

Certain herbs, chemicals, and nutrients have powerful blood-thinning qualities that may promote healthy blood flow and reduce the likelihood of cardiovascular disease—without causing severe negative effects.

From garlic to cinnamon: 8 natural blood thinners

1) Cayenne

Cayenne is packed with salicylate, a natural blood thinner that helps prevent blood clots. Also, it holds capsaicin, which is known for reducing fat levels, lowering blood pressure, helping with diabetes, and fighting obesity. Because of these benefits, people often use cayenne in capsule form to boost heart health and blood flow.

2) Ginger

Ginger is a therapeutic blood thinner. It's packed with salicylate, a compound found in many plants that helps fight blood clots. In terms of thinning blood, ginger aids in reducing body inflammation and calming nerves.

3) Garlic

People have used garlic for years to stop blood clots. It's filled with a powerful chemical called allicin. This chemical is known to lessen clotting and improve blood flow. Studies indicate garlic supplements can reduce clot risk, support heart health, and help maintain balanced blood pressure.

4) Turme­ric

The colorful spice, turmeric, naturally brightens our meals. It's been used in Ayurvedic medicine and Indian cooking for hundreds of years. However, interestingly, there's lots of evidence that curcumin, turmeric's active ingredient, interferes with platelets to stop clots from forming.

5) Vitamin E rich foods

Foods chock-full of vitamin E, like almonds, avocados, and spinach, can aid in the removal of blood clots.

Vitamin E contains anticoagulants, which can help prevent clots in the blood from developing. It is recommended that you consume vitamin E-rich meals on a daily basis.

6) Cinnamon

Cinnamon includes coumarin, a potent blood thinner. Coumarin is the source of warfarin, a widely prescribed blood thinner. Chinese cassia cinnamon has a significantly higher coumarin concentration than Ceylon cinnamon.

However, consuming cinnamon on a regular basis can induce liver damage. It may be wise to limit cinnamon intake while also utilising other organic blood thinners.

7) Flax seeds

Omega-3 fatty acids included in these microscopic seeds help prevent blood clots and promote circulation.

Flaxseeds can reduce platelet stickiness and minimise the risk of arterial hardening. Chia seeds are a natural blood thinner rich in essential nutrients, including heart-friendly omega-3 fatty acids.

8) Ginkgo biloba

This ancient plant is now extremely popular in the United States and China. Ginkgo is renowned for a variety of qualities, including cognitive enhancement, blood problem prevention, and increased energy levels.

Ginkgo acts as an anti-clotting agent and helps dissolve clots. Although researchers are finding out more about Ginkgo's claims of clot-dissolving properties, the plant has no known adverse effects.

Natural blood thinners, such as ginger, turmeric, and cinnamon, could offer a plethora of health benefits. It's fantastic to think of them as an alternate source of support for heart health. However, relying simply on these might not offer adequate protection, as prescription blood thinners do.

As a result, it is critical to always consult with your doctor before using natural blood thinners as part of your treatment strategy.