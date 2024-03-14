8 effective natural remedies for lice 

There are many natural remedies for lice. Reading the term is sufficient to make you scratch.

These itchy bugs move around the scalp (or anywhere there is hair) and transmit swiftly to anyone who comes in contact with an affected head. These small creatures are notoriously tough to get rid of.

While lice do not discriminate based on age, young children are more likely to get (and spread) lice infestations.

Persistent itching and pain might impair your child's ability to relax and participate in daily activities at home and school.

Prescription and nonprescription treatments can help people with head lice. When utilizing special procedures, be certain to follow the instructions properly.

Listed below are some natural remedies to get rid of lice:

Natural remedies for lice

1) Tea tree oil

Tea tree oil has many useful effects, including activity against different microorganisms. It can successfully kill bacteria, viruses, and fungi. It additionally possesses the ability to eliminate insects.

Laboratory tests were conducted to see whether tea tree oil was efficient against head lice.

Tea tree oil has been demonstrated to be effective, destroying lice as well as their eggs. Take a few drops of tea tree oil and apply it to the scalp.

2) Wet combing

Wet combing is one of the easiest and most efficient techniques for eliminating lice—and the sole option for kids aged two weeks and younger.

Wetting the hair briefly prevents lice from moving since they stick into the hair follicles. Oils and leave-in conditioners can help comb through hair more easily.

3) Petroleum jelly

Applying petroleum jelly is a specially practical way to get rid of hair lice. All you've got to do is apply a thick coating of petroleum jelly to your scalp and let it sit overnight.

Cover your hair with an absorbent shower cap or towel. In the morning, remove the petroleum jelly with some baby oil.

To eradicate lice, comb your hair thoroughly. Next, wash your hair. This approach can be used to get rid of lice over several nights.

4) Olive oil

Olive oil has qualities similar to anise oil when it comes to potentially suffocating lice and preventing them from returning.

People seeking a highly effective home lice cure might try combining olive oil and anise oil. Olive oil could offer further scalp and hair growth benefits.

5) Coconut oil

This is an extremely simple and inexpensive cure for head lice. Coconut oil physically smothers lice, while camphor destroys them because of its antiparasitic properties.

Another excellent advantage of this cure is that it nourishes your child's hair, something artificial shampoos do not do.

6) Onion juice

Onion juice helps kill lice. You can apply onion juice to the head for 30–40 minutes, then use a comb to get rid of any remaining lice and nits.

After combing the hair, you should wash it. Using the juice of onions on the scalp is among the most successful methods to avoid lice.

7) Vinegar

Use distilled vinegar to gently cleanse your child's hair. Let the product sit in for a while, then thoroughly rinse the hair with normal water.

You may additionally employ apple cider vinegar to cure this condition. We also recommend brushing the hair with coconut oil after rinsing to remove dead lice and nits.

8) Mayonnaise

When butter and mayonnaise are applied to the scalp, they form a coating that inhibits air from reaching the head lice.

As a result, head lice are more likely to die from asphyxia. To see results, you would need to perform this process several times. Apply a thick layer of mayonnaise on the top of the head.

Lice are not generally hazardous, although they are highly contagious. Anyone can become infected, and the infestation can be unpleasant because they are highly contagious.

It is vital to seek treatment as quickly as possible. Lice infestations may not always imply inadequate hygiene or additional medical conditions.