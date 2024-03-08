8 effective postbiotic foods you need to add to your diet

There are many postbiotic foods you can add to your diet to keep your gut healthy. Your gut, or gastrointestinal tract, is filled with bacteria. These tiny life forms help your body and brain work right.

They play a big part in how your body gets fat, handles blood sugar, and even decides if you're hungry or full. You've probably heard of probiotics. These are "good bacteria" living in your stomach. Their job? They make sure your gut works the way it should.

They work to get rid of bad bacteria. They help your immune system stay strong. They also have a hand in your overall well-being.

Where can you find these microorganisms? You'll find lots of them in foods like yogurt, kefir, and auerkraut. These are foods that have been fermented or cultured.

8 postbiotic foods

1) Yogurt

Yogurt is a yummy treat packed with helpful probiotics. If you or your kid isn't a fan of plain yogurt, try sweetening it. Add honey and fiber-rich fruits like apples or bananas to make your probiotic tastier; this will help you keep it in your meal plans for a longer time.

Effective postbiotic foods (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by tirachard)

2) Kimchi

Hailing from Korean cuisine, kimchi is made from fermented vegetables. These include cabbage and radish. They're seasoned with spices like chilli powder, ginger, and garlic. Why eat it? It supports gut health, soothes tummy issues, and strengthens immunity.

Effective postbiotic foods (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by senuscape)

3) Broccoli

Broccoli, among other cruciferous veggies, is rich in fibre. This makes it a go-to probiotic in Indian cuisine. As a result, it is recommended that you consume cruciferous vegetables daily, such as Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, cabbage, and kale.

You can eat vegetables in a variety of ways, including stir-frying, roasting, steaming, and raw with salads.

Effective postbiotic foods (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by cats coming)

4) Buttermilk

Only the unpasteurized, cultured variety, which is made from the liquid that remains from spinning butter, has helpful bacteria, so read labels carefully. Incorporate cultured buttermilk into our salad of greens with buttermilk sauce and buttermilk mash.

Effective postbiotic foods (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by sam lion)

5) Natto

Natto, a fermented soybean dish from Japan, is known for its unique taste and smell. It's often had for breakfast. What makes it even better is that it's packed with nutrition. The fermentation process uses bacteria that create vitamins, enzymes for digestion, and amino acids.

Effective postbiotic foods (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by makafood)

6) Sauerkraut

Sauerkraut is useful for more purposes than simply topping a hotdog. This fermented cuisine, made only from cabbage and salt, provides a good source of probiotics and fibre.

Sauerkraut can be made at home or purchased in a store. Refrigerated types contain more probiotics than easily stored canned or jarred variants since they are not pasteurised.

Effective postbiotic foods (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by andrea)

7) Garlic

Garlic holds antioxidants and anti-inflammatory agents like allicin. It also contains prebiotics such as inulin-type fructans. This helps fight diseases like heart disease, diabetes, and tumours. A small study in 2023 showed garlic supplements boosted the speed at which food travels through the digestive system in people with metabolic problems.

Effective postbiotic foods (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by karolina)

8) Apple cider vinegar

This vinegar can manage blood pressure, lower cholesterol, improve insulin sensitivity, and aid in weight loss. It also boosts probiotic intake. For the best effect, you can consume a small amount daily or use it as a salad dressing.

Effective postbiotic foods (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by olia)

Probiotics are beneficial bacteria that assist in restoring the normal balance of microorganisms in your stomach when it has been disrupted. Probiotics can be obtained from a variety of supplements, in addition to foods fermented with microorganisms.