8 Effective ways to manage yeast infection in male

Yeast infection in male is a common problem. The­y can feel pretty bad and if you don't de­al with it, it might get serious. Do you understand what cause­s male yeast infections, the­ir symptoms, and how to treat them? Many men have­ them. That's because the­ skin, especially the damp kind, usually carrie­s the yeast infection fungus.

So, how do you cure a male ye­ast infection? Typically, antifungal medicines applie­d right onto the penis skin should do the trick. De­pending on how serious it is, you could opt for over-the­-counter or prescribed antifungal cre­ams, ointments, or lotions.

Yeast infection in male: Tips to manage

1) Manage your sugar levels

A male person having a yeast infection may be linked to diabetes. Unregulated levels of blood sugar are thought to promote yeast overgrowth.

Penile yeast risk for infections can be reduced by avoiding diabetes or managing blood sugar properly if a person currently has it. Using contraceptives during sexual activity can help prevent penile yeast infections.

2) Yogurt

Yogurt is an organic probiotic. Including yogurt in your diet helps increase the growth of beneficial bacteria, which will help treat diseases like candida and thrush. In addition, you can apply plain yogurt straight to the affected area. Make sure you get yogurt with live bacteria.

3) Boric acid

Boric acid is antifungal and antiviral and can be used to manufacture DIY vaginal suppositories. It appears to be effective, especially in cases where other conventional remedies have failed.

A note of caution: Boric acid is harmful to foetuses, so pregnant women ought to refrain from it.

4) Stay hygienic

Good cleanliness can help prevent and treat yeast infections. It is best to wash the genitals and genital area with simple, warm water, avoiding shower gels and soaps that have potent fragrances. After cleaning, be careful to dry completely. Wear breathable pants to keep your genitals and groin dry.

5) Tea tree oil

Tea tree oil is good for your skin. It heals because it kills bacteria, fungi, and protozoa. Use it in a yeast infection to destroy the fungus. But remember to dilute it. It's strong and can irritate your skin if used on its own. Mix it with olive oil or coconut oil and rub it on the infection.

6) Turmeric

Turmeric is a very powerful spice. It can fight bacteria and reduce swelling. Mix with a few drops of water and apply to the affected area.

To reap benefits in the inner body environment, dilute with warm water or drink turmeric tea. Turmeric is commonly found in all Indian kitchens, making it one of the simplest home treatments for fungal infections.

7) Oregano oil

Wild oregano oil (Origanum vulgare) includes thymol and carvacrol, both of which are potent antifungals.

Mixing 3 to 5 drops of essential oil for each ounce of base oil, such as jojoba oil, and applying it to your skin can be beneficial, but it should not be used near the vagina. It may also be inhaled via a diffuser.

8) Garlic

Garlic protects against yeast infections. As a result, you can increase your garlic intake and see how it affects your health. Garlic contains antibacterial and antiviral characteristics; therefore, it effectively inhibits Candida yeast growth.

Finally, home remedies can be useful companions in managing moderate fungal infections by providing natural and accessible relief.

These cures, which range from the antifungal characteristics of apple cider vinegar and tea tree oil to the calming advantages of coconut oil and aloe vera, can provide comfort and help with the healing process.