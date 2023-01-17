8 Exercises That Are Bad for Your Back (& 3 to Do Instead)

Exercises are essential for maintaining a healthy back, but not all of them are created equal. Certain exercises can be bad for your back, causing pain and injury.

While these exercises aren't catastrophic, they're often the most likely to cause long-term injuries, especially if you're a beginner or suffer from chronic back pain.

They're also the hardest to master, which comes down to learning the proper form for each workout. In this article, we'll discuss eight exercises that are bad for your back and 3 exercises that you can do instead to keep your back healthy and strong.

These Exercises Are Bad For Your Back, Here's Why:

1) Sit-ups:

While sit-ups can be an effective way to strengthen the abdominal muscles, they can also put a lot of strain on the lower back. This is particularly true if you have a history of lower back pain or if you don't engage your core muscles properly.

Crunches can put a lot of strain on your lower back, especially if your form is poor. (Image via unsplash/Jonathan Borba)

2) Deadlifts:

Deadlifts are a great exercise for building strength in the legs and back, but they can also cause injury if not done correctly. One common mistake is rounding the lower back, which can put excessive pressure on the spine and lead to injury.

The deadlift, although a classic back exercise, could actually be harming you in the long run. (Image via unsplash/Victor Freitas)

3) Pull-ups:

Pull-ups are a great exercise for building upper body strength, but they can also be hard on the lower back if not done correctly. People often make the mistake of using their lower back to pull themselves up, instead of engaging the upper back and shoulder muscles.

4) Leg Press:

The leg press is a great exercise to build strength in the legs, but it can also put a lot of pressure on the lower back. If you're using too much weight or if you're not engaging your leg muscles properly, it could start to affect you in the long run.

The leg press is a popular leg workout, but it might be doing more damage than good. (Image via unsplash/Scott Webb)

5) Military press:

The military press is a great exercise for building upper body strength, but it can also put a lot of stress on the lower back. This is specifically true if you're using too much weight or if you're not engaging your core muscles properly.

6) Reverse Crunches:

Reverse crunches are a great exercise for strengthening the abdominal muscles, but they can also put a lot of pressure on the lower back. If you've got lower back issues, this is definitely one to avoid.

7) Upright rows:

Upright rows are a great exercise for building upper body strength, but they can also put a lot of stress on the shoulders and lower back.

8) Twists:

Twists are a great exercise for building core strength, but they can also put a lot of stress on the lower back. This is certainly an exercise you should steer clear of, especially if you've got trouble with your obliques and lower back.

Do These Three Exercises Instead

1) Yoga:

Yoga is a form of exercise that can be beneficial for the back in a number of ways. Yoga poses, or asanas, are designed to stretch and strengthen the muscles in the body, including those in the back. Over time, consistent practice of yoga can increase flexibility in the back muscles, which can help reduce stiffness and pain. Many yoga poses focus on proper alignment of the spine, which can help to improve posture. Good posture is essential for maintaining a healthy back, as it reduces the strain on the muscles and joints.

Yoga also incorporates elements of meditation and breathing exercises, which help to reduce stress and tension in the body. Stress and tension can contribute to back pain, so reducing these factors can also help alleviate pain.

Yoga is great fo your mind, and even greater for your back! (Image via unsplash/Olivia bauso)

2) Pilates:

Pilates focuses on exercises that target the core muscles, including the muscles of the lower back. Strong core muscles provide support for the spine, which can help reduce the risk of back pain.

Pilates exercises focus on balance and stability, which can help reduce the risk of injury and improve overall body control. This is particularly beneficial for the back as it can help prevent injury and improve overall functionality.

3) Swimming:

Swimming is a low-impact exercise, which means that it puts minimal stress on the joints and muscles of the body, including the back. This makes it an ideal form of exercise for those with back pain or injury.

Swimming is a great form of cardio exercise, which helps improve cardiovascular health and overall fitness. Being in good shape can help reduce the risk of back pain and injury.

In conclusion, it's important to be mindful of the exercises you're doing and how they may be affecting your back. While certain exercises like sit-ups and deadlifts can be hard on the back, there are plenty of alternative exercises that can help you achieve your fitness goals without putting your back at risk. If you're experiencing back pain, it's always a good idea to consult a doctor or physical therapist before starting a new exercise routine.

