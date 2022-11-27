Back pain, poor posture, and a sedentary lifestyle are some of the few reasons that can negatively affect your back health. There are numerous yoga poses that you can incorporate into your lifestyle that will help you keep your back in shape.

Some of the most common benefits from these yoga poses include better body posture, improved flexibility, strengthened body, and relief from lower back pain.

We have created a list of the five best yoga poses that can be incorporated into your workout routine to keep your back in shape.

Yoga Poses That Will Help You Keep Your Back in Shape

1. Sphinx Pose

Sphinx poses are among the best yoga exercises that will keep your back in shape by strengthening both your spine and butt. This yoga pose will also effectively stretch your shoulders, chest, and abdominal muscles.

Here's how to do this yoga pose:

Start this sphinx yoga pose by lying on the ground on your belly with your legs straightened to your back.

Make sure that your pelvis is pressing onto the ground with your lower muscle body engaged.

Position your elbows just underneath your shoulders as your hands and forearms press onto the ground.

Roll your shoulder blades to your back before raising your upper body and head off the ground.

Make sure that you raise your body through the spine before you gently release and repeat.

2. Locust Pose

Locust poses are an efficient and calming yoga pose that will stretch your chest, legs, and arms. This yoga pose will also help in relieving your back pain as well as lengthening your spine.

Here's how to do this yoga pose:

Start this yoga pose by laying down on your stomach with your hands positioned alongside the body and palms angled in the sky.

Keep your feet apart at hip distance and parallel to one another with your forehead on the ground.

Gently and simultaneously elevate your arms, head, legs, and chest off the ground as much as you can while maintaining a good posture of the body.

You can also stretch your neck with your gaze straight.

Hold for a few moments before gently releasing.

3. Pigeon Pose

Pigeon poses are the most effective yoga poses which will help in opening up your hip region as well as strengthening your back. This yoga pose is highly effective for people who work desk jobs daily.

Here's how to do this yoga pose:

Begin this yoga pose in a standard downward facing dog position or tabletop position.

Next, bring your left knee to the front of your body angled in front of your mat, and keep your right leg to the back as much as possible.

Keep your left ankle positioned on your right pelvis.

Open up your hips while keeping them square.

Maintain an upright position of your body with your back upright and core tightened.

Repeat on the alternate side.

4. Upward Facing Dog Pose

The upward facing dog pose is also an energizing yoga pose which will stretch your upper body along with opening up your chest region.

Here's how to do this yoga pose:

Begin this by lying on the ground on your stomach with palms pressed onto the ground and legs drawn in together.

With back strength, raise your chest off the ground as your legs are straightened to the back.

Hold before gently releasing.

5. Standing Forward Bend

This is a simple yet efficient yoga pose which will strengthen your lower body along with helping you get rid of belly fat. This yoga pose will also help in alleviating tension from the body.

Here's how to do this yoga pose:

Start this yoga pose in a good standing position with both your feet placed together.

Next, bend forward from your hips while keeping your back straight and bring your upper body over to your legs.

You can also slightly bend your knees to avoid getting them locked out.

Position your palms either on the ground next to your feet or on your feet, depending upon the flexibility of your body.

Keep your spine lengthened with your chest open.

Bring your body back to the standing position and repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned yoga poses will help you keep your back in shape by increasing flexibility, enhancing posture, strengthening the posterior chain, and alleviating tight muscles. These yoga poses will also help in the greater alignment of the body along with improving any imbalances. These yoga poses are also extremely beginner-friendly and can be done within the span of a few minutes.

