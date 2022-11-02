Lower back pain can be the result of multiple different factors including injuries, poor posture, sedentary lifestyle, weak core, and more. Yoga is a natural way to address the issue of back pain and prevent it from worsening.

Yoga tends to be one of the most effective ways to correct your posture, increase flexibility, and enhance core stability, which will together help in enhancing your overall back health.

Here is a list of the six most amazing and efficient yoga poses that you can incorporate into your workout regimen to ease lower back pain.

Amazing and Efficient Yoga Poses for Lower Back Pain

1. Pigeon Pose

Pigeon pose will help in easing lower back pain by stretching your hip flexors and rotators as tight hips can lead to pain in your back.

To this yoga pose:

Bring your body into the traditional downward facing dog position with both your feet together and extend to the back.

Next, draw your right knee to the front and turn it towards your right side so that your right leg is bent and positioned perpendicular to the left leg.

Keep your left leg straightened to your back and hold for a few moments.

Swap sides and repeat.

2. Sphinx Pose

This gentle backbend stretch will help in relieving stress from the body that can do wonders for your lower back pain.

To do this yoga pose:

Lie on your stomach with both your legs extended behind your body.

Position your elbows underneath your shoulders with your forearms pressed to the ground.

Next, raise your chest up while pressing your thighs and hips to the ground. Keep your shoulders relaxed and spine lengthened throughout the exercise.

Raise your chest just enough so that you feel a good stretch on your back.

Hold before gently releasing.

3. Half Lord of the Fishes Pose

This simple twisting pose will reduce lower back pain by alleviating fatigue and energizing your spine.

To do this yoga pose:

Begin in a seated position on the ground before drawing your left foot towards your body.

Position your right foot on the outside of your leg.

With your spine lengthened, twist your body towards the right side with your right hand placed on the floor behind your body for greater support.

Bring your upper left arm to the outside of your right thigh while keeping your hips square.

Turn your face to look over your shoulder.

Swap sides and repeat.

4. Reclined Pigeon Pose

A reclined pigeon pose will effectively stretch and strengthen your posterior chain that will alleviate lower back pain.

To do this yoga pose:

Begin in a lying position on the ground with your back flat.

Cross your left foot and position it over your right quad along with bending your right knee.

Grasp your right leg from the backside, and gently pull the leg to your chest.

Feel the stretch on your leg and hold for a few moments. Gently release.

Swap sides and repeat.

5. Thread the Needle Pose

The rotational movement of this yoga pose will significantly enhance your spinal mobility and back health, which will certainly do wonders for your back.

To do this yoga pose:

Begin by bringing your body into the tabletop position with your shoulders stacked just above your wrists and hips positioned just above your knees.

Bring your left arm under your right and reach across your body with your palm angled towards the ceiling.

Feel an effective stretch on the back of your left shoulder by gently leaning on to your left side with the elbow bent on the same side.

Hold before gently releasing.

6. Crescent Lunge Pose

Crescent lunge pose is a dynamic yoga pose for lower back pain that reduces the pressure from your back along with stretching your quads and hip flexors.

To do this yoga pose:

Begin in a good standing position with a straight posture before taking one wide step to the front with your right foot.

Next, bend your right knee while keeping the left one straight and the heel of the back leg lifted off the ground.

Bend your front leg in a manner where your right thigh is about parallel to the ground.

Next, extend both your arms upward towards the ceiling and tucked inward towards your head.

Lift your chest to the front and up along with squaring your hips to feel the stretch in your body.

Hold before swapping sides and repeating.

Bottom Line

The yoga poses listed above are some of the most efficient Asanas that will help you with lower back pain. These yoga poses will help in relieving lower back pain by stretching your entire posterior chain, opening up your hips and pelvic region, alleviating tight muscles, de-stressing, and more.

