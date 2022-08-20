5 Best Easy Exercises for Women to Lose Belly Fat Quickly

Belly fat is one of the most common problem areas for women, which can be a result of various factors like physical inactivity, poor diet, poor lifestyle habits, inadequate rest, high stress levels, and so on. Fat in the abdominal region can pose serious issues for your health, including a higher probability of blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, obesity, and certain types of cancer. That is why losing belly fat through an improved lifestyle is essential. It is not only a cosmetic concern but also a serious health concern.

Many fitness enthusiasts support the theory of spot reduction; however, it is not a viable theory because you cannot target fat from any particular area of the body. To lose belly fat quickly, women have to work on reducing the overall fat percentage of the body and maintaining a calorie deficit. However, there are certain exercises that will help in maximizing the toning across your belly region.

Exercises for Quick Reduction of Belly Fat

We have curated a list of the five best and most effective exercises that women can include in their daily routine to lose belly fat quickly.

1. Burpees

Burpees tend to be full-body exercises that will help you lose belly fat effectively by combining the movement of jumps and push-ups.

Here's how you should do it:

Start off in a straight standing position before bending down by your knees and positioning both your hands on the ground. Jump to drive both of your legs backward so that you are in a high plank position. Complete one rep of push-ups before hopping and getting back to the first position where your knees are bent and hands are positioned on the floor. With explosive movement, jump in the air with your arms reaching overhead. Gently land on your feet on the ground. Repeat.

2. Jackknife Crunches

Jackknife crunches will help you lose belly fat by working on the flabby parts around the stomach. It will work on several muscles throughout the body and will help in enhancing the overall posture of the body.

Here's how you should do it:

Lie down flat on your back with your arms extended over your head. With your neck and back lined up, simultaneously lift your feet and upper body off the ground. Now, try with both hands to touch your knees before assuming the initial position. Repeat. Make sure not to lie your head completely on the floor during the movements of the exercise.

3. BOSU Ball Planks

BOSU ball planks will help you lose belly fat by specifically targeting all the muscles in your core region along with your shoulders and arms. This will also enable you to get more defined abdominals along with toning and strengthening your entire body.

Here's how you should do it:

Adjust the BOSU ball on the floor with its rubber side. Grab the edges of the BOSU ball with your hands shoulder-width apart. Now hold the BOSU ball plank position for as long as you can before releasing and returning back to the starting position. Make sure that your back is upright throughout the movement of the exercise and your hips are not arched out.

4. Lying Leg Raises

Lying leg raises will help you reduce fat by targeting various muscle groups throughout the lower body, including quads, glutes, and hamstrings. It will also help in toning and strengthening the muscles of your lower body.

Here's how you should do it:

Lie down flat on your back with palms pressed onto the floor and thumbs underneath your hips. Raise your legs slightly with an engaged core while you look at the ceiling. Lift both of your legs to be perpendicular to the floor before bringing them back toward the floor. Just as you are about to touchdown with your legs, raise your legs toward the ceiling again. Repeat.

5. Alternate Lunges

This exercise will help you lose belly fat by toning the muscles of your legs and core. Alternating lunges will also help in enhancing the flexibility and balance of the body.

Here's how you should do it:

Start off by standing in an elongated position with an erect back. Step forward with your right leg and bring your body toward the floor until your right knee is angled at a 90-degree position with your rear knee just above the floor. Immediately press onto your right foot to return back to the starting position and repeat the same with your left leg. Alternate and repeats.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned exercises are extremely versatile and effective, allowing women to easily include them in their workout routine for torching fat. These exercises do not require any special equipment or special gym access and can therefore be done anywhere.

To reduce belly fat quickly, you can couple the aforementioned exercises with a few cardio moves and a balanced diet. This will help in burning fat and maintaining calorie deficit.

