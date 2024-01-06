8 incredible low carb bread alternatives to save some calories

If you're working hard to get those strong eight-pack abs, chances are you're trying to find the best low carb bread alternative there is. It is rightly said that "abs are made in the kitchen."

Reducing your bread intake will help you consume fewer calories and fewer carbohydrates. This can be beneficial for losing or maintaining weight.

There are certain disorders, such as celiac disease, that make ingesting gluten dangerous. Many inventive bread substitutes are now available.

Some are more difficult to prepare than others, but they have an additional bread-like mouthfeel. Gluten-free bread alternatives are abound for those who are sensitive to gluten.

Bread substitutes allow individuals to continue eating some of their favorite foods, making it easier to stick to a diet.

Listed below are eight low-carb bread substitutes:

8 low carb bread alternatives

1) Sweet potatoes

This inventive idea is known as sweet potato toast, and it pairs well with an open-faced sandwich.

Cut the sweet potato into thin slices, then toast or bake. It can be used as an open-faced sandwich with whatever fillings you want; you can add more protein to it by adding some chicken or eggs; or you can go the veggie route if you want to up your fibre intake for the day.

Benefits of low carb bread (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by ela haney)

2) Tortilla

Tortillas can be produced using refined flour, corn flour, almond flour, and a variety of other ingredients. If you're suffering from a gluten intolerance, be sure the product you choose is gluten-free.

Depending on its size, a tortilla may serve as a lower-carbohydrate carrier for sandwich contents than two pieces of bread. It is also an option for people looking to find a gluten-free method to have a quick meal.

Importance of low carb bread (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by valeria)

3) Cloud bread

Cloud bread, often known as oopsie bread, is a favorite of low-carb as well as keto dieters. Cloud bread is a high-protein alternative to normal bread that works well as a sandwich or English muffin substitute.

Cloud bread contains fewer calories than a typical slice of store-bought bread and has few to no carbs, so you'll feel less bloated and won't feel heavier after eating it.

Importance of low carb bread (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by pixabay)

4) Butternut squash bread

If you don't like eating sweet potatoes, here's an additional option for you. Butternut squash-based bread is a tasty substitute for sweet potatoes or grains.

This bread is really moist and flavorful. It's one of those nutritious white bread substitutes that you can create at home.

Butternut squash is high in nutrients, fibre, and healthy calories. However, the number of calories in your bread is determined by the recipe that you use.

Benefits of low carb bread (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by mariana)

5) Lettuce wraps

If you like to wrap things, a crispy, fresh leaf of lettuce is ideal for the Caesar chicken or tuna mayonnaise you have in the fridge. Just grab the stem of a great head of lettuce, add your choice of fillings, and then roll it up like a normal wrap—it's truly that simple.

Importance of low carb bread (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by shameel)

6) Rice cakes

Rice cakes are a gluten-free, nut-free, and soy-free substitute for bread for sandwiches that anyone may enjoy. They are allergen-free and low in calories, making them ideal for people attempting to reduce weight.

They can be a little dry, so have them with a creamy filling and sip water while consuming the sandwich to avoid choking.

Importance of low carb bread (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by tima)

7) Rice paper

Rice pape­r wraps can hold different fillings like rice noodles, thinly cut cabbage, herbs for a fresh taste, and chillies or ginger for a kick.

Even though it has carbs, rice paper isn’t as processed as most bread you see in stores.

If you're feeling a little funky, you can also fill your rice paper with ramen instead of garlic bread to feel a bit better about cheat day.

Importance of low carb bread (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by lee c)

8) Nori

The delicious seaweed, nori, is extremely popular in Japan and can serve as a nutritious wrap around your sandwich.

Keep the tastes Asian, but feel at ease innovating. In terms of flavor and bite, it’s a tasty stand-in for bread.

Importance of low carb bread (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by pixabay)

Bread is a regular food item for many, but not all bread options have the same amount of carbs.

If you want healthier white bread alternatives, you’ve got choices. Try incorporating whole-wheat bread, sourdough, or other nutrient-rich varieties.