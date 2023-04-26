Rice cakes: The perfect low-calorie snack for weight loss

Rice cakes are a popular snack option for people who are trying to lose weight. They're relatively low in calories, they don't contain any fat or cholesterol and they're very easy to make at home. So what's not to like? If you're interested in adding this low-calorie snack as part of your weight loss plan, here are some things you should know about them.

What are Rice Cakes?

Rice cakes are made from puffed rice that has been compressed into a flat, round shape. They are typically low in calories and fat, making them a popular snack choice for people who are watching their weight.

Benefits of Rice Cakes for Weight Loss

1) Low in Calories

They are low in calories, typically containing only around 35-50 calories per cake, making it an excellent option for those looking to lose weight.

2) High in Fiber

They are high in fiber, which can help you feel full and satisfied for longer periods, reducing the temptation to snack on unhealthy options.

low in calorie. (image via pexels / quang)

3) Versatile

They can be customized with various toppings, making them a versatile snack to lose weight and can fit into any diet plan.

Rice cake calories: Everything you need to know

Rice cakes are low-calorie, low-sodium, and modestly nutritious. They have 14 grams of carbohydrates per two cakes, making them a good choice for anyone on a low-carb diet.

Here is the nutrition information for two standard-sized brown rice cakes, per the USDA:

70 of calories

1.5 grams protein

0.6 grams fat

14g of carbohydrates

45mg sodium

Creative Ways to Enjoy Rice Cakes

add your favourite toppings and enjoy.(image via pexels / eva bronzini)

Top with Nut Butter: Spread your favorite nut butter, such as almond or peanut butter, onto a rice cake for a protein and fiber-rich snack. Add Avocado: Top it with mashed avocado and a sprinkle of salt and pepper for a tasty and healthy snack. Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth: For a sweet snack, top a rice cake with sliced bananas, a drizzle of honey, and a sprinkle of cinnamon. Go Savory: Top with hummus, sliced cucumber, and tomato for a savory and refreshing snack.

Can you eat too much of these low-calorie snacks?

It's important to note that overconsumption of these low-calorie snacks can lead to weight gain. If you find yourself eating more rice cakes than you'd like, try combining them with other foods for a more filling meal.

For example, spread peanut butter on top of your favorite rice cake or add some berries and banana slices for an extra boost of nutrients.

savoury toppings also work.(image via pexels / karen laark)

Another thing worth mentioning is that the calories in this snack vary depending on its size: smaller sizes typically have fewer calories than larger ones because they're thinner.

Are there any downsides to eating too many rice cakes?

There are a few downsides to eating rice cakes, which you should keep in mind if you're looking to lose weight with this snack.

high in sodium. (image via unsplash / wendy rake)

They are high in sodium: If you're on a low-sodium diet, it may not be the best choice for you. Rice cakes can contain as much as 200 mg per serving (about 1/4 of the recommended daily value), which can cause bloating and other digestive issues if consumed in large amounts over time.

They lack fiber and protein: Because rice cakes don't have any fiber or protein, they don't provide any satiety--they will fill your stomach but won't help keep hunger at bay for long periods of time like other snacks might do!

If you are unsure about eating rice cakes, you can start with other diet-friendly options with 100 calories or less!

Rice cakes are a great way to add more nutrition to your diet and lose weight at the same time. Plus, they're easy to eat on-the-go without having to worry about calories from other ingredients like butter or oil!

Poll : 0 votes