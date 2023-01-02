If you're on a low-calorie diet, we're bringing out the best diet-friendly snacks. These recipes contain fewer than 100 calories and are amazing for your weight loss journey.
Diet-Friendly Snacks to Include in Your Diet
Try out these six easy and simple recipes when preparing your low-calorie snacks:
1) Chia Seed Pudding
Chia seeds are a low-carb food popular for weight loss. They're nutritious and are among the best fiber-rich foods. Dietary fiber keeps the gut healthy and promotes the growth of probiotic bacteria.
Ingredients:
- 2 tbsps chia seeds
- 1/2 cup milk (any type of milk be used)
- 1 tsp stevia as a sweetener
- Berries
Instructions:
- Take milk, sweetener, and chia seeds in a jar, and mix well. Let the mixture rest for 2-3 minutes. Remove any clumps. Add vanilla essence, if required.
- Cover the jar, and store it in the refrigerator overnight.
- Top with berries, and enjoy that along with other diet-friendly snacks.
2) Greek Yogurt with Nuts and Seeds
Greek yogurt is a probiotic-rich food that keeps the gut healthy. Yogurt is also a rich source of protein, vitamins, and minerals. Nuts and seeds can be used to prepare various diet-friendly snacks.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup of low-fat greek yogurt, unsweetened
- 1 tsp of stevia as a sweetener
- Roasted almonds, pistachios, and walnuts
- Watermelon seeds, sunflower seeds, and flax seeds (all roasted)
- Blueberries (optional)
Instructions:
- Beat the curd with a whisk till it's smooth. Add stevia, and mix well.
- Add the roasted nuts, and keep the mixture in the refrigerator for two hours.
- Sprinkle the roasted seeds, and enjoy the low-calorie snack. Top with blueberries, if required.
3) Homemade Trail Mix
A low-calorie version of the trail mix can be prepared very easily at home. Nuts and seeds can be added to various diet-friendly snacks to make them tastier and more nutritious.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup of almonds, roasted and chopped
- 1 cup of walnuts, roasted and chopped
- 1/2 cup of roasted watermelon seeds
- unsweetened coconut flakes (optional)
Instruction:
- Mix all these ingredients for an amazing low-calorie snack.
4) Pineapple Cucumber Salad
Cucumbers and pineapples are low-carb fruits and can be used to prepare various diet-friendly snacks. These fruits are refreshing and contain vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup pineapple chopped into small cubes
- 1 cucumber chopped into small cubes
- 1 teaspoon of paprika
- Lime juice
- Mint leaves for the garnish
Instructions:
- Add the paprika to the cucumber and pineapple in a mixing bowl.
- Toss the mixture, and sprinkle lime juice. Garnish with mint leaves before serving.
Check out the nutritional facts and health benefits of cucumbers.
5) Grilled Mushroom
Mushrooms are low-calorie, low-carb foods and have several health benefits. They're versatile and can be used to prepare various diet-friendly snacks.
Ingredients
- 4-5 portobello mushrooms
- Salt and pepper for the marinade
- Vinegar (balsamic or apple cider)
- Extra virgin olive oil for the garnish
Instructions:
- Marinade the mushrooms with vinegar, salt, and pepper.
- Grill them under medium heat. Make sure not to burn them.
- Serve after drizzling a bit of extra-virgin olive oil.
Check out the health benefits of lion's mane mushrooms.
6) Boiled Egg Salad
Eggs can be used to prepare various diet-friendly snacks. Egg salad is usually prepared with hard-boiled eggs. Eggs do not contain carbs, and, hence, are ideal for weight loss. Exclude mayonnaise to reduce the calorific value.
Ingredients:
- 3 hard-boiled eggs
- 2 tbsp celery, finely chopped
- 2 tbsp dill leaves, chopped
- 3 tbsp garlic chives, chopped
Low-calorie dressing:
- 2 tsp lemon juice
- 2 tsp Dijon mustard or American mustard
- 1 tsp of paprika
- 1/2 tsp of sea salt
- 1/2 tsp ground black pepper
- 1 garlic clove, minced
Instructions:
- Peel and chop the hardboiled eggs, and place them in a mixing bowl.
- Add the chopped celery, red onion slices, dill, and chives.
- Pour the dressing, and toss the mixture.
- Keep the mixture in the refrigerator for an hour before serving.
Bottom Line
The diet-friendly snacks mentioned above can help you with weight loss. These are low-calorie options to consider if you're on a calorie-restricted diet.
It must be kept in mind that sugars, sauces, and high-calorie dressings must not be used in the recipes. Try to include low-carb vegetables while preparing diet-friendly snacks.