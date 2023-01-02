If you're on a low-calorie diet, we're bringing out the best diet-friendly snacks. These recipes contain fewer than 100 calories and are amazing for your weight loss journey.

Diet-Friendly Snacks to Include in Your Diet

Try out these six easy and simple recipes when preparing your low-calorie snacks:

1) Chia Seed Pudding

Chia seeds are a low-carb food popular for weight loss. They're nutritious and are among the best fiber-rich foods. Dietary fiber keeps the gut healthy and promotes the growth of probiotic bacteria.

Ingredients:

2 tbsps chia seeds

1/2 cup milk (any type of milk be used)

1 tsp stevia as a sweetener

Berries

Instructions:

Take milk, sweetener, and chia seeds in a jar, and mix well. Let the mixture rest for 2-3 minutes. Remove any clumps. Add vanilla essence, if required.

Cover the jar, and store it in the refrigerator overnight.

Top with berries, and enjoy that along with other diet-friendly snacks.

2) Greek Yogurt with Nuts and Seeds

Greek yogurt is good for gut health (Image via Unsplash/Daniel Cabriles)

Greek yogurt is a probiotic-rich food that keeps the gut healthy. Yogurt is also a rich source of protein, vitamins, and minerals. Nuts and seeds can be used to prepare various diet-friendly snacks.

Ingredients:

1 cup of low-fat greek yogurt, unsweetened

1 tsp of stevia as a sweetener

Roasted almonds, pistachios, and walnuts

Watermelon seeds, sunflower seeds, and flax seeds (all roasted)

Blueberries (optional)

Instructions:

Beat the curd with a whisk till it's smooth. Add stevia, and mix well.

Add the roasted nuts, and keep the mixture in the refrigerator for two hours.

Sprinkle the roasted seeds, and enjoy the low-calorie snack. Top with blueberries, if required.

3) Homemade Trail Mix

A low-calorie version of the trail mix can be prepared very easily at home. Nuts and seeds can be added to various diet-friendly snacks to make them tastier and more nutritious.

Ingredients:

1 cup of almonds, roasted and chopped

1 cup of walnuts, roasted and chopped

1/2 cup of roasted watermelon seeds

unsweetened coconut flakes (optional)

Instruction:

Mix all these ingredients for an amazing low-calorie snack.

4) Pineapple Cucumber Salad

Cucumbers can keep you hydrated (Image via Unsplash/Eric Prouzet)

Cucumbers and pineapples are low-carb fruits and can be used to prepare various diet-friendly snacks. These fruits are refreshing and contain vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

Ingredients:

1 cup pineapple chopped into small cubes

1 cucumber chopped into small cubes

1 teaspoon of paprika

Lime juice

Mint leaves for the garnish

Instructions:

Add the paprika to the cucumber and pineapple in a mixing bowl.

Toss the mixture, and sprinkle lime juice. Garnish with mint leaves before serving.

Check out the nutritional facts and health benefits of cucumbers.

5) Grilled Mushroom

Mushrooms are low-calorie, low-carb foods and have several health benefits. They're versatile and can be used to prepare various diet-friendly snacks.

Ingredients

4-5 portobello mushrooms

Salt and pepper for the marinade

Vinegar (balsamic or apple cider)

Extra virgin olive oil for the garnish

Instructions:

Marinade the mushrooms with vinegar, salt, and pepper.

Grill them under medium heat. Make sure not to burn them.

Serve after drizzling a bit of extra-virgin olive oil.

Check out the health benefits of lion's mane mushrooms.

6) Boiled Egg Salad

Eggs are nutritious and keto-friendly (Image via Unsplash/Tamanna Rumee)

Eggs can be used to prepare various diet-friendly snacks. Egg salad is usually prepared with hard-boiled eggs. Eggs do not contain carbs, and, hence, are ideal for weight loss. Exclude mayonnaise to reduce the calorific value.

Ingredients:

3 hard-boiled eggs

2 tbsp celery, finely chopped

2 tbsp dill leaves, chopped

3 tbsp garlic chives, chopped

Low-calorie dressing:

2 tsp lemon juice

2 tsp Dijon mustard or American mustard

1 tsp of paprika

1/2 tsp of sea salt

1/2 tsp ground black pepper

1 garlic clove, minced

Instructions:

Peel and chop the hardboiled eggs, and place them in a mixing bowl.

Add the chopped celery, red onion slices, dill, and chives.

Pour the dressing, and toss the mixture.

Keep the mixture in the refrigerator for an hour before serving.

Bottom Line

The diet-friendly snacks mentioned above can help you with weight loss. These are low-calorie options to consider if you're on a calorie-restricted diet.

It must be kept in mind that sugars, sauces, and high-calorie dressings must not be used in the recipes. Try to include low-carb vegetables while preparing diet-friendly snacks.

