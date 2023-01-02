Create

6 Diet-Friendly Snacks with 100 Calories or Less

By Indranil Biswas
Modified Jan 02, 2023 06:00 AM IST
Diet-friendly snacks for your weight loss journey (Image via Unsplash/Joanna Kosinska)

If you're on a low-calorie diet, we're bringing out the best diet-friendly snacks. These recipes contain fewer than 100 calories and are amazing for your weight loss journey.

Diet-Friendly Snacks to Include in Your Diet

Try out these six easy and simple recipes when preparing your low-calorie snacks:

1) Chia Seed Pudding

Chia seeds are a low-carb food popular for weight loss. They're nutritious and are among the best fiber-rich foods. Dietary fiber keeps the gut healthy and promotes the growth of probiotic bacteria.

Ingredients:

  • 2 tbsps chia seeds
  • 1/2 cup milk (any type of milk be used)
  • 1 tsp stevia as a sweetener
  • Berries

Instructions:

  • Take milk, sweetener, and chia seeds in a jar, and mix well. Let the mixture rest for 2-3 minutes. Remove any clumps. Add vanilla essence, if required.
  • Cover the jar, and store it in the refrigerator overnight.
  • Top with berries, and enjoy that along with other diet-friendly snacks.

2) Greek Yogurt with Nuts and Seeds

Greek yogurt is good for gut health (Image via Unsplash/Daniel Cabriles)

Greek yogurt is a probiotic-rich food that keeps the gut healthy. Yogurt is also a rich source of protein, vitamins, and minerals. Nuts and seeds can be used to prepare various diet-friendly snacks.

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup of low-fat greek yogurt, unsweetened
  • 1 tsp of stevia as a sweetener
  • Roasted almonds, pistachios, and walnuts
  • Watermelon seeds, sunflower seeds, and flax seeds (all roasted)
  • Blueberries (optional)

Instructions:

  • Beat the curd with a whisk till it's smooth. Add stevia, and mix well.
  • Add the roasted nuts, and keep the mixture in the refrigerator for two hours.
  • Sprinkle the roasted seeds, and enjoy the low-calorie snack. Top with blueberries, if required.

3) Homemade Trail Mix

A low-calorie version of the trail mix can be prepared very easily at home. Nuts and seeds can be added to various diet-friendly snacks to make them tastier and more nutritious.

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup of almonds, roasted and chopped
  • 1 cup of walnuts, roasted and chopped
  • 1/2 cup of roasted watermelon seeds
  • unsweetened coconut flakes (optional)

Instruction:

  • Mix all these ingredients for an amazing low-calorie snack.

4) Pineapple Cucumber Salad

Cucumbers can keep you hydrated (Image via Unsplash/Eric Prouzet)

Cucumbers and pineapples are low-carb fruits and can be used to prepare various diet-friendly snacks. These fruits are refreshing and contain vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup pineapple chopped into small cubes
  • 1 cucumber chopped into small cubes
  • 1 teaspoon of paprika
  • Lime juice
  • Mint leaves for the garnish

Instructions:

  • Add the paprika to the cucumber and pineapple in a mixing bowl.
  • Toss the mixture, and sprinkle lime juice. Garnish with mint leaves before serving.

Check out the nutritional facts and health benefits of cucumbers.

5) Grilled Mushroom

Mushrooms are low-calorie, low-carb foods and have several health benefits. They're versatile and can be used to prepare various diet-friendly snacks.

Ingredients

  • 4-5 portobello mushrooms
  • Salt and pepper for the marinade
  • Vinegar (balsamic or apple cider)
  • Extra virgin olive oil for the garnish

Instructions:

  • Marinade the mushrooms with vinegar, salt, and pepper.
  • Grill them under medium heat. Make sure not to burn them.
  • Serve after drizzling a bit of extra-virgin olive oil.

Check out the health benefits of lion's mane mushrooms.

6) Boiled Egg Salad

Eggs are nutritious and keto-friendly (Image via Unsplash/Tamanna Rumee)

Eggs can be used to prepare various diet-friendly snacks. Egg salad is usually prepared with hard-boiled eggs. Eggs do not contain carbs, and, hence, are ideal for weight loss. Exclude mayonnaise to reduce the calorific value.

Ingredients:

  • 3 hard-boiled eggs
  • 2 tbsp celery, finely chopped
  • 2 tbsp dill leaves, chopped
  • 3 tbsp garlic chives, chopped

Low-calorie dressing:

  • 2 tsp lemon juice
  • 2 tsp Dijon mustard or American mustard
  • 1 tsp of paprika
  • 1/2 tsp of sea salt
  • 1/2 tsp ground black pepper
  • 1 garlic clove, minced

Instructions:

  • Peel and chop the hardboiled eggs, and place them in a mixing bowl.
  • Add the chopped celery, red onion slices, dill, and chives.
  • Pour the dressing, and toss the mixture.
  • Keep the mixture in the refrigerator for an hour before serving.

Bottom Line

The diet-friendly snacks mentioned above can help you with weight loss. These are low-calorie options to consider if you're on a calorie-restricted diet.

It must be kept in mind that sugars, sauces, and high-calorie dressings must not be used in the recipes. Try to include low-carb vegetables while preparing diet-friendly snacks.

