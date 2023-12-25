8 low impact exercise equipment you can get today

Do you have a busy schedule with little gym time? Low impact exercise equipment might be perfect for you. Many overlook low-impact workout gear in fitness due to a focus on high-impact actions. These actions spike heart rate and calorie burning.

"Low-impact" gear goes easy on your body. It's gentle, not straining your joints. This kind of gear is key if you have health issues or are new to exercise.

Low-impact cardio exercise is a terrific alternative, and when you buy the gear, the exercise equipment manual contains information about the equipment and programmes.

8 pieces of low impact exercise equipment

1) Indoor bike

Indoor or stationary fitness bikes are available in various forms, including an air bike, a spin or indoor bike, and a recumbent bike.

When riding, your quads, along with your hamstrings, are the workhorses. A stationary bike may help you build lower-body muscle. By increasing the resistance, you can combine cardio with a significant strength-building workout.

Low impact exercise equipment (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by tima)

You can raise the resistance and pedal while standing up, simulating hill climbing. If you have balance issues, a stationary bike is suitable because your feet are in one set position (unlike a treadmill or stair machine).

2) Rowing machine

Sit on a rowing machine and burn off some calories. The pull motion enhances upper and lower body strength, cardio, and posture by bracing your back and improving the range of motion. Just make sure you're doing it correctly.

Rowing offers a workout that's easy on your joints. It's not as harsh as running or jogging. Regular use of a rowing machine can help meet fitness goals. It also boosts your overall health.

Benefits of low impact exercise equipment (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Andres)

3) Elliptical workouts

The elliptical equipment is perfect allowing a total-body workout with low impact. It resembles movements like climbing a staircase, running, and walking. This way, your heart gets a workout, and your muscles get stimulated too.

The pedals also aid in stabilizing your body, reducing strain on the knees and other joints.

Importance of low impact exercise equipment (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by tima)

4) Weight training gear

Many folks focus more on cardio for weight loss. However, weight training is a powerful method to burn calories. Not only that, but it also amplifies your cardio workouts.

By enhancing strength and promoting muscle growth, it proves to be a valuable addition to any fitness routine.

Even if your home gym is relatively compact, you can comfortably fit in kettlebells, dumbbells, a barbell, and a pull-up bar.

Importance of low impact exercise equipment (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by anna)

5) A recumbent machine

A recumbent machine, sometimes known as a sitting stepper, is a type of fitness machine that enables you to exercise while lying down. These machines were constructed with accessibility in mind to assist those who may not be able to utilize other fitness equipment owing to age or injury risk.

Benefits of low impact exercise equipment(image sourced via Pexels / Photo by cottonbro)

Unlike many other equipment, sitting steppers are simple to enter and exit. They are ideal for people seeking equipment that may provide comfortable, low-impact workouts while decreasing stress on their bodies.

6) Resistance bands

Resistance bands are available in various weights, colors, and lengths. They're a wonderful place to start if you're new to strength training because they may help make some workouts more challenging.

Mini bands are typically used for gluteal exercises such as hip bridges, squats, hip thrusts, clam shells, hip abductions, and others.

Importance of low impact exercise equipment (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by karolina)

7) Multipurpose benches

A versatile bench allows for a wide range of workouts. It can be used for step-ups, dumbbell chest presses, incline pushups, crunches, elastic band workouts, and various other exercises.

Multipurpose benches offer a full-body workout and burn more calories due to their versatility.

Benefits of low impact exercise equipment (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Roman)

8) Stair climbers

Stair climbers provide a great way to do intense cardio without straining your joints. Though initially challenging, with practice, your body gets used to it and, in turn, exhibits impressive results, helping you reach your fitness goals. Compared to treadmills, stair ste­ppers are gentler on your knees.

Low impact exercise equipment(image sourced via Pexels / Photo by allan)

To lose weight, choose calorie-burning equipment. For overall well-being, any low-impact equipment works. Consider your physical strengths and limitations as well.

However, if you're starting, pick the gear that appeals to you the most. Going hard in the first few days and burning out is far worse than being consistent with your low-impact exercises and delayed results.