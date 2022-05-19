Indoor Cycling: Benefits and Useful Tips

Indoor cycling has become a fitness craze that shows no signs of slowing down. Almost everyone attends several classes per week or has even taken the plunge and added a bike to their home gym, and with good reason. It provides incredible benefits for both men and women, from muscle growth to mental health.

Indoor cycling is a type of cardiovascular exercise similar to road cycling and is commonly done in a group. Although "spinning" and "spin bikes" are trademarked brand names, indoor cycling includes a specific form of stationary bike known as a "spin bike”. It is mostly done in a group training setting, but several gyms have spin bikes available for solo rides as well.

Because this type of indoor cycling differs from other indoor cycling methods, it's a good idea to take a few lessons before doing the exercise on your own to familiarize yourself with the equipment. Cycling instructors can show you how to set up your bike and maximize your riding time properly.

Benefits of indoor cycling

Heart disease and type 2 diabetes risk factors will be reduced

Cycling regularly can help you lower LDL cholesterol, which raises your risk of heart disease, and raise HDL cholesterol, which is good for your health.

Excellent for posture

Cycling is generally neutral for your back if your bike is properly positioned from the handlebars down to the pedals. It can also help you improve your posture.

Burns more calories

Depending on your weight and speed, a 30-minute cycling session will help you burn anywhere from 200 to 450 calories, if not more.

Tips to perfect your cycling form

Whether you're new to indoor cycling or already a pro, proper bike form can mean the difference between a pleasurable ride and a frustrating one. So, it's well worth the time and effort to guarantee that you're on the right track. This encompasses everything from determining the optimum seat height and body alignment to properly employing resistance.

1) Determine the correct seat height

The height of your seat is the first step towards good form. To ensure correct posture, sit on the bike and raise your leg to the point where your knee is bent 90 degrees and your thigh is parallel to the floor. If your seat height is correct, You'll be off to a terrific start.

2) Maintain a flat back and a raised chest

The rider should maintain a flat back and neck, with the chest open and eyes looking outward toward the teacher (or in the front). This is the perfect form and it won't harm your spine or hamstrings or cause other muscles to tense up.

3) Examine your leg bend

Here's one simple test to check if you're in the correct position. Slide your feet onto the pedals or clip-in. If your legs have a substantial bend in them while they're in the downstroke, or if they're perfectly straight, you need to adjust the seat height again. You want a tiny bend in your knee when your legs are stretched at the bottom of the pedal stroke. This will allow you to pedal securely and effectively.

4) Keep your weight off the handlebars

It's tempting to place more weight on your handlebars to give your legs a respite, especially if you're a beginner. However, keeping your hips back over the pedals while retaining a light grasp on the bars is better. Your weight will be supported by your core and lower body in this position to avoid putting undue strain on your wrists and shoulders, which can cause damage.

5) Add resistance

Resistance is crucial when it comes to performing and completing a good indoor cycling workout. The resistance is there to push you harder. It would be best if you always had some resistance to support you while you cycle.

If your legs bottom out on the downstroke, you'll bounce in the saddle. It will hurt your knees and which might be inconvenient. The resistance from the weight of the wheel engages our muscles, which helps us improve strength and endurance on the bike.

Takeaway

Indoor cycling is a great approach to improving cardiovascular fitness and lower-body muscular endurance. Still, it's also good to incorporate other forms of exercise for a well-rounded workout regimen.

You can lower your risk of overuse injuries while improving other aspects of fitness, such as flexibility and muscle strength. You can do this by adding yoga, strength training, or other group exercise courses to your workout plan.

Edited by Sabine Algur