8 natural exfoliators for face to include in your skincare

Gentle rejuvenation of the skin is effectively achieved through natural exfoliators for face, and oatmeal stands out for its fine texture. This not only buffs away dead skin cells but also soothes any irritation, making it a commendable choice for facial care.

In addition to oatmeal, sugar is renowned for its dual-action exfoliation; it physically scrubs while chemically promoting cell renewal, which contributes to a healthier complexion.

Ground coffee is another excellent exfoliant, particularly for invigorating the skin and diminishing puffiness, thanks to its caffeine content.

For those seeking a natural chemical exfoliant, fruit enzymes present in papaya and pineapple are exemplary; they dissolve dead skin cells, thus, rejuvenating the face.

These natural exfoliators for the face are valued not only for their efficacy but also for their environmental friendliness, which earns them high regard among skincare aficionados.

Here are eight natural exfoliators for face to include in your skincare.

1. Oatmeal Exfoliator

Natural exfoliators for face (Image via Getty Images)

How to Make: Start by grinding plain oatmeal until it reaches a fine powder consistency.

Application: Create a paste by blending the oatmeal powder with either water or yogurt. Apply this paste to damp skin, massaging in circular motions with care, then proceed to rinse off.

Benefits: Oatmeal is known for its ability to soothe, exfoliate, and moisturize, thereby offering a favorable option for those with sensitive skin.

2. Sugar Scrub

Natural exfoliators for face (Image via Getty Images)

How to Make: Mix your choice of sugar, be it brown or white, with a natural oil such as coconut or olive oil to achieve a cohesive blend.

Application: Smooth this mixture over wet skin, gently massaging in a circular pattern before rinsing off thoroughly.

Benefits: The scrub works to eradicate dead skin cells, rendering the skin soft and rejuvenated.

3. Coffee Grounds Exfoliator

Natural exfoliators for face (Image via Unsplash/Claudio)

How to Make: Simply repurpose used coffee grounds for this concoction.

Application: Gently rub the moist coffee grounds onto the facial area and then wash away.

Benefits: The coffee grounds not only serve as an exfoliant but are also known to stimulate blood flow and potentially diminish the look of cellulite and puffiness.

4. Papaya Enzyme Exfoliator

Natural exfoliators for face (Image via Unsplash/Curology)

How to Make: Mash a ripe papaya to a smooth consistency.

Application: Coat your face with the mashed papaya and allow it to set for 10-15 minutes before washing off.

Benefits: The enzyme in papaya is effective in dissolving away dead skin cells, which contributes to a more radiant complexion.

5. Pineapple Enzyme Exfoliator

Natural exfoliators for face (Image via Unsplash/Curology)

How to Make: Puree fresh pineapple until smooth.

Application: Apply the pineapple puree to the face, leaving it for 10-15 minutes, then rinse away.

Benefits: Pineapple is rich in bromelain, an enzyme that aids in exfoliation and supports an even skin tone.

6. Honey and Baking Soda Scrub

Natural exfoliators for face (Image via Unsplash/Mathew)

How to Make: Combine honey with baking soda in equal parts to form a thick paste.

Application: Massage this paste gently onto moist skin and then rinse off.

Benefits: Honey imparts hydration to the skin, while baking soda acts as an exfoliant, also helping to balance the skin's pH levels.

7. Yogurt and Turmeric Exfoliator

Natural exfoliators for face (Image via Unsplash/Praveen Kumar)

How to Make: Mix plain yogurt with just a pinch of turmeric to achieve a blended mixture.

Application: Spread this blend on your face, leaving it for 10-15 minutes, and then wash it off.

Benefits: Yogurt naturally exfoliates and calms the skin, and turmeric is known for its properties that brighten and reduce inflammation.

8. Sea Salt Scrub

Natural exfoliator for face (Image via Unsplash/X)

How to Make: Stir fine sea salt into a carrier oil of your choice, such as almond or jojoba oil, to create a scrub.

Application: Apply the scrub to wet skin, massage gently, and then rinse.

Benefits: Sea salt provides effective exfoliation, stimulates circulation, and may also be beneficial in addressing acne concerns.

Remember to patch-test any new exfoliator to ensure you don't have any adverse reactions. Exfoliating 1-3 times a week can help maintain healthy, glowing skin by removing dead cells and promoting cell turnover.

Over-exfoliation can lead to irritation, so be gentle and adjust the frequency based on your skin's response.