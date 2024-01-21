8 reasons why you should add thyme tea in your list of healthy teas

In a world where we are surrounded by herbs, thyme is one of the hidden gems and the benefits of thyme tea are remarkable as we speak. Thyme tea is not only an enticing beverage but also a healing medicine that can be used to treat various conditions. Thyme tea is made up of perennial herbs, has many qualities, and has been consumed since traditional times.

Thyme tea contains vitamins and minerals. A teaspoon of thyme leaves contains 160 mg of vitamin C, manganese, magnesium, zinc, potassium, calcium, and iron. In this article, we will learn about the prevalence of thyme tea and its possible benefits of thyme tea.

Benefits of thyme tea

Understanding the benefits of thyme tea (Photo by Drew Jemmett on Unsplash)

Thyme tea is a hidden treasure and it is a nutritious beverage as it is filled with various nutrients. Some of the benefits of thyme tea are mentioned below:

Helps to cure cough

What are the benefits of thyme tea? (image by 8photo on freepik)

Thyme tea can help people who have struggled with cough for a prolonged time as it can affect your daily life. Thyme tea has antispasmodic properties; thus, consuming thyme tea can treat cough and decrease the number and seriousness of cough episodes. Thyme tea has some essential compounds present that help in clearing out the mucus and it ultimately provides relief and mitigates the risk of respiratory conditions.

Reduces Inflammation

Thyme tea has antioxidant properties (image by freepik on freepik)

Inflammation for a prolonged time can lead to serious health risks, therefore, thyme tea. One of the benefits of thyme tea is that it can reduce oxidative stress on cells which leads to the lowering of inflammation as it is rich in high antioxidant content. There are some natural compounds present in thyme tea such as thymol and carvacrol that reduce inflammation by stopping cytokines that lead to benefiting underlying issues such as rheumatoid arthritis or multiple sclerosis.

Manages weight

This tea can help with effective management of tea (Image by Freepik)

Helping with weight loss is one of the benefits of thyme tea. Extracts of thyme have the ability to reduce body fat mass and facilitate the loss of those extra pounds. There are polyphenols present in thyme which combine with the hormones and lead to the burning of fats and stopping the breakdown of carbohydrates, ultimately helping with weight loss.

Removes acne

Thyme can help removal of acne (Image by Freepik)

Skin health is very important for everyone and consuming thyme tea can help fight acne by inhibiting inflammation and cleansing the pores as it is rich in vitamin C and anti-oxidant properties. Thyme also has anti-inflammatory compounds that help with the irritation felt on the skin, rashes on the skin, and some other skin-related conditions.

Fights cancer

Thyme can also potentially fight cancer (Image by Freepik)

We all know that curing cancer is not at all easy but treating it with thyme tea can help a lot. The benefits of thyme tea work wonders for individuals who struggle with cancer. Thyme tea helps with breast cancer especially. Further research is still going on to explore the benefits of thyme tea.

Regulates blood pressure

Thyme tea can effectively be useful for the management of blood pressure (Image by Freepik)

People who suffer from the condition of blood pressure need to be treated accordingly as it is important to manage the blood pressure. Thyme tea has compounds like thymol and carvacrol that calm the arteries and improve blood circulation leading to the reduction of hypertension. Consuming thyme tea daily can help manage systolic and diastolic blood pressure readings.

Helps in digestion

Significant improvement in digestion (image by jcomp on freepik)

Helping through digestion and managing levels of blood sugar is one of the main benefits of thyme tea. This is because it has carminative properties that decrease the cramps that occur in the stomach. On the other hand, its antioxidant properties help in managing levels of glucose. Thyme tea has a unique flavor and can be consumed by anyone who has diabetes.

Treats Fibromyalgia

Thyme can effectively be useful in the treatment of fibromyalgia (image by jcomp on freepik)

Thyme tea with its anti-inflammatory properties provides relief from pain to individuals struggling with conditions like fibromyalgia and also enhances the quality of sleep. The symptoms of fibromyalgia can be potentially healed by Thyme tea. There are more researches that are still going on to find more benefits of thyme tea.

Thyme tea has various benefits that are helpful for individuals suffering from various conditions. The properties of Thyme tea make it a good addition to your diet.