A Fragrant Way to End Cough: Essential Oils for Congestion

Essential oils for congestion have been a time-tested remedy for flu-related infections and inflammations of the chest or wind-pipe. Not only do these oils possess the natural goodness of beneficial herbs in essence, but they bring some of the most potent concoctions to effect when used correctly.

However, the medical community still seems to be a bit wary of the results that essential oils can bring and advises us to use them only in the required doses. This should not worry us, as we only require them in ever-so-slight quantities to make us feel better instantly.

Essential oils such as peppermint, rosemary, or eucalyptus can bring instant relief in the case of congestion, sore throat, and cough-related symptoms. Apart from these, there are also great many essential oils that can work incredibly well to treat such symptoms effectively. Here’s what we have to say about it!

Essential Oils for Congestion and Cough

1. Eucalyptus Oil

Eucalyptus essential oil is a key ingredient in many anti-congestion medication (Image via Prevention)

We often use this oil in over-the-counter chest rubs or vaporizers without really knowing. These formulations contain the essence of eucalyptus oil. The key compound of this oil is known as cineole or eucalyptol that works effectively to bring relief in flu-related illnesses.

As per a study published in the Alternative Medicine Review, eucalyptol comes with antimicrobial effects. This helps fight bacteria that cause such symptoms. Eucalyptol may also alleviate inflammation and ease muscle tension, relieving the kind of pain that may be caused by a cold.

One can either use this essential oil in a carrier oil as a mixture to rub on to the throat or chest or add a few drops of it in boiling water to inhale it in vapor form.

2. Tea tree oil

Tea tree oil is one of the most potent essential oils for congestion (Image via aseschem)

Tea tree oil or Melaleuca is known to have properties that can prevent bad bacterial growth that can cause respiratory and sinus issues.

The crushed leaves of this plant have been greatly used by Australian Aborigines for inhalation purposes for treating colds and coughs. The inhalation of this essential oil can also give effective relief from a cough.

3. Peppermint oil

Peppermint effectively helps to relax throat muscles thus being one of the best essential oils for congestion (Image via iStock)

Peppermint oil is a common ingredient in medicines and formulations for congestion and coughs. The extracted compound of this plant is menthol, which provides a cooling sensation when inhaled, soothing an itchy throat.

According to a study, peppermint oil has been shown to relax and comfort the bronchial muscle. The oil can be diluted in boiling water to be used as inhaling steam, in oil diffusers, or topically as a blend with other oils. However, it may not be advisable for children below the age of 8 or for pregnant women.

4. Cinnamon oil

Cinnamon oil: a traditional remedy for bronchitis and congestion and one of the superior essential oils for congestion (Image via Elevays)

Cinnamon, a common ingredient used in cooking, has been known as a remedy for bronchitis since time immemorial.

A study suggests that its essential oil in a vapor state can be pretty useful in preventing the growth of pathogens in the respiratory tract. It also helps to stop bacterial growth in the airways.

5. Rosemary Oil

Rosemary oil: one of the best essential oils for congestion can effectively treat conditions such as asthma. (Image via 100% Pure)

Rosemary is one plant that comes loaded with health benefits. It also doesn’t take the backseat when it comes to respiratory issues.

Rosemary has been known to soothe the muscles in the trachea and has also been used as an effective treatment for asthma. It is known to contain cineol, which can disintegrate mucus and reduce inflammation.

6. Geranium Oil

Geranium: one of the best essential oils for congestion is an effective treatment for flu-like symptoms.

The extract of geranium, which is known as Pelargonium sidoides, is an effective herbal treatment for cough. This has been found through a review of studies that were published in Complementary Medicine Research.

7. Frankincense oil

Frankincense oil is a potent remedy for respiratory ailments and one of the lesser-known essential oils for congestion (Image via Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong)

Frankincense, obtained from the tree Boswellia is often used to make perfumes and incense.

However, the little-known fact about this plant is that it has been traditionally valued for its curative properties on the respiratory tract. It has been used to cure catarrh, coughs, asthma, and bronchitis.

8. Bergamot oil

Bergamot oil is a refreshing way to get rid of nose congestion (Image via Shutterstock)

One of the most refreshing scents, Bergamot oil contains camphene that is known to effectively relieve congestion. When inhaled, it works to soothe the respiratory tract fluid, hence being one of the best essential oils for stuffy nose.

The use of essential oils for congestion and cough combines the goodness of aroma therapy with the medicinal properties of these herbs. However, it is always advisable for you to check out if you run the risk of getting any sort of allergies from any of these oils. Essential oils are a fresh new take on mild symptoms of flu or cold. In severe cases, it is always recommended to consult with a healthcare provider.