Top 5 Health Benefits of Peppermint Oil

Peppermint oil is a powerful essential oil that can do wonders for your health. From relieving headaches to fighting off infections, the uses of peppermint oil are endless.

Before learning about the most popular ways to use it, let's have a look at what it is.

What is Peppermint Oil?

Peppermint oil has a fresh minty aroma. (Image via Pexels/Doterra International LLC)

Peppermint oil is extracted from the leaves of the peppermint plant for use in both food production and medicine. It has a fresh, minty aroma. It has a strong smell and taste of peppermint, which can be detected in its key ingredient menthol.

There are two main types of peppermint oils: steam distilled and CO2 extracts. Both extractions have similar health benefits, but CO2 extracts come with fewer side effects than steam-distilled ones because they don’t contain any toxic chemicals or solvents. That makes them ideal for internal consumption or topical use on the skin.

Health Benefits of Peppermint Oil

Used for common cold and other respiratory problems. (Image via Unsplash / Joanna Kosinska)

There are many ways to consume peppermint oil: you can add it to smoothies, drinks, or foods; apply it directly on the skin, use it as a massage oil, rub some drops into your temples after a long day at work, etc.

Here're are five health benefits of peppermint oil:

1) Helps Treat Respiratory Problems

Peppermint oil has a long history of being used to treat respiratory problems, especially common cold, flu, and other viral infections.

It's effective in treating congestion, cough, and sore throat. Peppermint oil can also be used for asthma, bronchitis, and pneumonia.

2) Natural Painkiller

Peppermint oil contains menthol, which is a natural painkiller. Menthol has been used in topical creams and ointments to treat headaches, muscle aches, joint pain and general aches and pains.

In fact, many people find that peppermint oil can be more effective than acetaminophen in relieving aches and pains, as it doesn't cause any side effects or toxic build-up in the body, like acetaminophen.

3) Boosts Immunity

Anti-bacterial properties. (Image via Unsplash/Kadarius Seegars)

Peppermint oil has antimicrobial properties that make it a good choice for treating respiratory problems.

It can be used as an expectorant or decongestant to help relieve congestion, making it useful for colds, coughs, and other upper respiratory illnesses. The oil also makes a great ingredient in skin cream or ointment because of its antibacterial properties.

4) Promotes Hair Growth

Peppermint oil contains two main active ingredients: menthol and menthone. Menthol is known for its ability to stimulate hair growth, while menthone is a natural antioxidant that helps prevent hair loss.

Another way peppermint can help your hair? It has the ability to stimulate blood flow, which can give you stronger, more resilient hair strands.

5) Aids in Digestion

Peppermint oil can be used to treat a variety of digestive issues. It can help treat indigestion and heartburn, as well as nausea and diarrhea. Additionally, peppermint oil may have anti-inflammatory properties that can calm the gastrointestinal tract during times of upset stomach or discomfort.

If you're looking for an alternative to over-the-counter remedies for your digestion issues, try adding peppermint oil to your daily routine.

Wrapping Up

In short, improving overall health and well-being is an interesting way to think about peppermint oil.

It's a versatile natural medicine that you can help you in many ways, from the conventional to the alternative. So whether you're looking to lose weight or just want to improve your heart health, you can stand to benefit from supplementing your diet with this all-natural supplement.

Poll : 0 votes