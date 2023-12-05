8 Shocking benefits of Pomegranate Juice for Diabetes!

Pomegranate juice is rich in potassium, dietary fiber, folate, and vitamin C, and has a low glycemic index and glycemic load. The advantages of pomegranate juice for diabetes are innumerable.

Very high blood sugar or glucose levels are a symptom of diabetes. To combat this, pomegranate has a low glycaemic index and glycaemic load, which assists patients with increased glucose levels.

Furthermore, the fruit helps lower an individual's body's insulin resistance. The fruit packs several antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. The pomegranate has so many properties which helps in reviving your body from all kinds of illnesses and even lifestyle maintenance.

Pomegranate juice prevents, mitigates, and eliminates the various complications that arise from having diabetes. It allows diabetic patients to lead a fruitful, active, and healthy lifestyle. In this article, we will explore the various benefits of pomegranate juice for diabetic patients.

8 Benefits of Pomegranate Juice for Diabetes

Pomegranate juice is a source of many properties that are immensely beneficial for diabetic patients. It helps mitigate the common symptoms of the disorder and improves their quality of life. Some of the most observed benefits of consuming pomegranate juice for diabetic patients include:

1) Low Glycaemic Index

The glycemic index (GI) measures how quickly a food raises blood glucose levels. And pomegranates have a lower GI of 35 and a glycemic load of about 6.7, meaning they are absorbed and digested more slowly, leading to a slower and more sustained increase in blood sugar.

This has a direct impact on the harshest symptom of diabetes, which leads to a quick leap in blood sugar levels.

Pomegranate juice for diabetes (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by barbhuiya)

2) Rich in antioxidants

Antioxidants, which are abundant in pomegranates, can help shield your cells from harm brought on by free radicals. Antioxidants lessen inflammation and shield our cells from harm from free radicals.

As a result, pomegranate juice aids in preventing diabetic symptoms like reduced blood pressure and blood sugar.

Pomegranate juice for diabetes (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by lane)

3) Reduces oxidative stress

Pomegranate is found to be effective in decreasing fasting blood glucose levels because of the known compounds in pomegranate, such as punicalagin, ellagic, gallic, oleanolic, ursolic, and uallic acids, which have been identified as having anti-diabetic properties.

The key mechanism by which pomegranate fractions affect the diabetic condition is by reducing oxidative stress and lipid peroxidation.

Pomegranate juice for diabetes (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by nataliya)

4) Reduces inflammation

Chronic inflammation is an underlying contributing factor in diabetes. The punicalagin class of flavonoid antioxidants in pomegranates offers immense inflammation-reducing qualities, thereby alleviating the agonizing symptoms of high blood sugar such as muscle pain and fatigue, thus mitigating and even eliminating the major energy-depleting symptoms of diabetes.

Pomegranate juice for diabetes (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by zsofia)

5) Lowers Cholesterol

Drinking a glass of pomegranate juice every day reduces the level of bad cholesterol among diabetic patients. This protects them against the many complications that arise with diabetes, including heart disease, which occurs due to the high blood sugar level caused by diabetes.

Pomegranate juice helps lower cholesterol(Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by puwadon)

6) Controls Appetite

Pomegranates have a glycemic load of 18, which is a measurement of how much carbohydrate a food contains based on how it affects blood sugar levels. Pomegranates digest slowly and have a low glycemic index. While it contains carbohydrates, it also has fiber and phenolic chemicals that help with weight loss. Pomegranate juice consumption thus controls appetite and hunger.

Pomegranate juice controls appetite (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by life-of-pix)

7) Protects against Related Diseases

Pomegranates can help manage a lot of conditions that are known to be linked to diabetes. To examine the effects of drinking prepared concentrated pomegranate juice, one group was given pomegranate juice and another was given a placebo.

The group that drank pomegranate juice every day for three months had a reduced risk of atherosclerosis (hardening of the arteries), a condition commonly associated with diabetes. It also protects against arthritis, cancer, heart disease, etc.

Pomegranate juice protects against illnesses(Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by pixabay)

8) Lowers blood pressure

Pomegranate juice reduces the level of angiotensin-converting enzyme, or ACE, in the body, which regulates the size of our arteries. This regulates and reduces blood pressure.

It has been proven that consuming two ounces of pomegranate juice for diabetes every day lowers blood pressure by almost 12% after a year and up to 16% after three years.

Pomegranate juice lowers blood pressure (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by thirdman)

Therefore, drinking pomegranate juice for diabetes can help you manage your symptoms much better. Although all symptoms must be adequately addressed with a combination of lifestyle modifications and medication, this addition offers a head start on living a healthy life.