8 signs that indicate you have low blood sugar in the morning 

Low blood sugar in the morning, also called morning hypoglycemia, occurs when there is a significant drop in the blood glucose level. This disrupts the normal functioning of the body and causes various problems, including dizziness, lightheadedness, and more. Hypoglycemia needs immediate treatment to stop it from getting worse.

Low blood sugar in the morning can lead to several long and short-term complications. In some cases, it can also cause serious health concerns as well, including seizures. Although low blood sugar when waking up is common among people with diabetes, several other things can lead to the same.

But how do you know your blood glucose level is low in the morning? Well, several signs can indicate low blood sugar levels, especially in the morning. Take a look.

8 common signs of low blood sugar in the morning

Here are a few things you can experience that indicate you have a blood sugar drop in the morning:

1. Fast heartbeat

Fast heartbeat is a sign of hypoglycemia. (Image via Pexels/Nataliya Vaitkevich)

One of the most common signs of low blood sugar in the morning is a fast heartbeat. An increased heart rate forces the blood to pump more rapidly to recoup for the sugar loss in the body.

2. Anxiety

Anxiety is a sign of low blood sugar. (Image via Pexels/Andrew Neel)

If you have feelings of extreme anxiety upon waking up, it is also a sign that you have low blood sugar in the morning. That’s because when sugar levels drop, your body releases hormones like cortisol and epinephrine that force other organs to release more glucose into the blood.

This, as a result, leads to feelings of anxiety and other symptoms like excess sweating, heart palpitations, and more.

3. Shaking

Morning hypoglycemia can lead to symptoms like tremors and shakiness. (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Morning hypoglycemia can also lead to symptoms like tremors and shakiness. This happens when the nervous system gets activated. As a result, it causes the blood glucose levels to drop.

4. Excess sweating

Sweating is the most common sign of morning hypoglycemia. (Image via Pexels/cottonbro studio)

Another sign that suggests you have low blood sugar in the morning is sweating. In fact, this is the most common and one of the first signs that indicates you have hypoglycemia.

According to studies, sweating always happens during hypoglycemia but subsides shortly after you consume sugar.

5. Difficulty focusing

Low blood sugar causes difficulty focusing. (Image via Pexels/David Garrison)

When there is a drop in the sugar levels, the brain does not receive adequate blood glucose and as a result, it stops functioning properly. This causes difficulty concentrating on things and leads to confusion.

6. Dizziness

Dizziness is a common sign of hypoglycemia. (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Dizziness is also a common sign that shows you have low blood sugar in the morning. This happens when the brain does not receive sugar for its normal function, which further causes lightheadedness and dizziness.

7. Problems in vision

Vision problems in the morning occurs due to low blood glucose levels. (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

If you experience vision problems upon waking up, it could be because of low blood sugar levels. While this is common among people with diabetes, vision problems can happen to anyone who experiences low blood sugar in the morning.

8. Severe headache

Headaches can also happen as a result of low blood sugar. (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Headaches can also happen as a result of low blood sugar. That’s because low glucose levels may disrupt the functioning of the brain and also cause problems with the optimal working of the blood vessels.

What you can do about it?

Treatment typically depends on the cause, but consuming sugar-rich foods like fruits and juices can immediately elevate blood sugar levels.

Diabetics, who regularly experience low blood sugar in the morning, can consult their healthcare providers to get their medications altered - but first, discuss your symptoms with your doctor.

Once your symptoms improve and your blood glucose levels rise, consume something healthy to keep the glucose level up for a longer duration. If you have a serious medical concern, talk to your doctor immediately to get the right treatment.