When to Worry about Heart Palpitations?

Heart palpitations are often temporary. They happen when the heart rate or rhythm changes suddenly, usually increases and becomes harder or faster.

Palpitations can give you quite a scary feeling, but they're actually pretty harmless most of the time. Fearing the worst when experiencing heart palpitations is normal because of how common they are.

However, that's not to say that you should pay them no heed at all. In extremely rare cases, they may indicate a more serious condition such as atrial fibrillation (AFib). When you know when to worry about palpitations, you can get to the bottom of what's causing them sooner and get the help you need.

What are Heart Palpitations?

Fluctuations in the heart rate are diagnosed as palpitations (Puwadon Sangngern)

Heart palpitations occur when there're noticeable fluctuations in your heart rate. If you're experiencing palpitations, it's likely because your heart rate has increased or fluctuated.

In most cases, they manifest as palpitations, a sensation of rapid heartbeats, or pounding. Palpitations are often felt in the chest, throat, or neck. It's possible the feeling is natural and predictable, like a racing heart after a run.

The symptoms of palpitations are unpredictable and can occur at any time, even while at rest or performing routine tasks. Palpitations are a common condition, and while they can be alarming, they're usually harmless. Nonetheless, they're sometimes associated with a heart rhythm disorder that calls for medical attention.

Meanwhile, changes in the heart's electrical system can also cause palpitations in the chest. The heart may suddenly race, "skip a beat," or slow down for no apparent reason. Arrhythmias are the medical term for these irregular heartbeats.

Causes of Heart Palpitations

Here's some good news if your palpitations have you worried about a heart problem: most palpitations don't have a heart-related cause. They're instead typically brought on by:

Emotions, such as anxiety, stress, fear and panic

Exercise and heavy physical exertion

Low levels of sugar, potassium or oxygen

Low carbon dioxide in your blood

Fever

Caffeine

Overactive thyroid

Pregnancy

Anemia or blood loss

Dehydration

Asthma inhalers, beta blockers for hypertension or heart disease, thyroid medications, and medicines to prevent irregular heartbeats are all examples of the types of medications that can cause palpitations

Some cough/cold medicines

Some herbal/nutritional supplements

Recreational drug use (cocaine and amphetamines)

Nicotine and alcohol

When Can One Get Heart Palpitations?

Alcohol and nicotine may cause fluctuations in heart rate. (Image via Pexels/Maria Orlova)

Palpitations can occur at any times. In some cases, we see:

Anxiety: This is quite normal. If you're feeling anxious or panicked, your heart rate may start to race.

Eating: In addition to caffeine and alcohol, foods that are particularly spicy or rich can also trigger heart palpitations.

Night: These are the same as heart palpitations during the day, but you may be more aware of them at night when you're not doing anything else.

Heart palpitations all day: Consult a doctor if you've had persistent palpitations in the heart. An irregular heartbeat usually subsides quickly.

Pregnancy: Supporting a growing baby during pregnancy requires an increase in both heart rate and blood flow. Heart palpitations are common during pregnancy and usually harmless. If you're pregnant, talk to your doctor about getting a safe medication.

When Should You Worry About Heart Palpitations?

Fluctuations in heart rate during pregnancy is normal, consult your physician about it. (Image via Pexels/Pavel Danilyuk)

Although experiencing palpitations anywhere can be unsettling, these fluctuations in heart rate may be temporary reactions to external stimuli rather than signs of a more serious problem. However, there are times when you need to see a doctor immediately or seek emergency care.

1) The autonomic nervous system is triggered in response to chronic worry (the so-called fight-or-flight response). Tell your doctor or a mental health professional that you need help if any of the following anxiety symptoms are interfering with your daily life:

heart palpitations

tense muscles

nausea

short, rapid breaths

2) During pregnancy, the body goes through a lot of changes. Some of them include a faster heartbeat and greater blood flow. Palpitations may result, either gradually or in response to physical activity.

Hormonal changes during pregnancy can also cause palpitations. They tend to be fleeting but can sometimes be indicative of something more serious. Keep your doctor updated if they continue to bother you.

3) Night-time palpitations can be triggered by irregular breathing patterns. If they occur frequently, it may be necessary to test for arrhythmia or other conditions.

4) There're primarily three indications that your heart palpitations may be an indicator of a more serious health issue:

when they last longer than they should

when they happen frequently for no apparent reason, like from exercise, stress, or caffeine consumption

when they are accompanied by other symptoms indicative of a heart attack or arrhythmia (such as pain in the chest, nausea, shortness of breath, extreme anxiety, and profuse sweating)

Call 911 or go to the nearest hospital emergency room if you experience any of the warning signs of heart attack.

If you're concerned about palpitations but don't know what to do, go with your gut. The best course of action in the face of what could be a medical emergency is to err on the side of caution and get checked out by a certified professional.

