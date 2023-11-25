8 Thanksgiving yoga poses you can try to calm both mind and body

Thanksgiving yoga can help your body express gratitude during this wonderful time of the year. Thanksgiving is additionally a time for feasting as well as spending time together with family and friends; it is also a time to pause and reflect on the bounty in our daily lives and nurture a strong sense of appreciation.

Practicing thankfulness can assist you in focusing on the positive aspects of your life, emptying your mind and heart so that you may be connected with yourself as well as your loved ones.

Giving thanks has been shown to make people happier. Reminiscing about a "feel-good" experience from your past, recognizing an opportunity in the present, and seeing a bright future while giving thanks encourages you to maintain a healthy and balanced life.

8 Thanksgiving yoga poses

Yoga philosophy encompasses a wide range of traditions and beliefs. Try incorporating yoga into your daily routine as soon as you wake up, as an afternoon midday break as you wait for meals to cook, or at the conclusion of a long day of activities to unwind as well as decompress.

These Thanksgiving yoga poses to add to your routine are:

1) Triangle Pose

For this fantastic Thanksgiving yoga pose, step one foot back, slightly outwards, bring your arms up parallel to the ground, bend at the waist, tilt the upper body, reach your front hand to softly rest on your shin, and reach the other hand straight up. Pretend you're a kite in the wind.

Benefits of Thanksgiving yoga (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by rdne stock)

2) Happy Belly Pose

Sit in the virasana pose. If your seat does not comfortably contact the floor, place it over a solid object or folded blanket. Adjust your position over a bolster as needed until you're nice and comfy. Keep your arms beside you or place either of your hands on your stomach.

Importance of Thanksgiving yoga poses (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Max)

3) Standing forward fold

This opens the spine and instills thankfulness as you develop confidence in your feet to support you, as well as enabling fresh, oxygenated blood to flow to your brain, promoting mental clarity. Allow your day's anxieties and negativity to cascade down your back and onto the ground, and feel revitalized with thankfulness for the positive aspects of your life.

Thanksgiving yoga poses (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Andrea)

4) Vinyasa Yoga

Give yourself a little post-meal recovery with a feel-good, twisting sequence to alleviate the not-so-pleasant side effects of Thanksgiving indulgence. This Thanksgiving yoga pose can help you get rid of many health issues such as heartburn, gas, cramps, diarrhea, and other digestive pain.

Thanksgiving yoga pose for gut health (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Andrea)

5) Cobra Pose

The cobra pose serves as a fantastic backbend that may enhance posture and vitality. This position promotes much-needed digestion after feasting through the weekend by gently pressing onto your stomach and stretching out your tummy.

Lie on your stomach with your hands beneath your shoulders. Point your toes as well as press your heels onto the floor. Push against your hands and push your torso off the mat, keeping your elbows bent.

Importance of the cobra pose as Thanksgiving yoga (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Valeria)

6) Child pose

To attempt the child pose, try placing your head (specifically, your 'third eye' or the area just between your brows) on the mat, which provides an immediate calming and soothing impact on the brain.

The inward fold of your body, with your eyes looking back at you, provides a signal to the brain that you're safe and may slumber. This position will physically massage your intestines. This is especially useful if you have gas.

Importance of child pose as Thanksgiving pose (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Karolina)

7) Cat-Cow Pose

Bring your hands to your shoulders and your knees to your hips. Inhale as you lower your belly button to the earth and elevate your heart and hips into Cow Pose.

Cat-Cow Pose alternates between two traditional yoga postures: cat pose and cow pose. They may stretch your back as well as your belly muscles together.

These poses, according to proponents, increase circulation and gently stroke your organs to encourage intestinal peristalsis.

Importance of cat cow pose as Thanksgiving yoga (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Prasanth)

8) Camel Pose

This difficult stance makes you grateful as you practice courage and humility while remaining open. Find thankfulness for all the courage you've summoned throughout your life and how it's helped you overcome big and tiny problems as you expand your heart, throat, and shoulders.

Importance of camel pose as Thanksgiving yoga (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Kindel Media)

Yoga asanas were created to calm both the body and the mind. This Thanksgiving yoga practice can be an ally in navigating the duties and delights of the holidays.

It promotes a happy and optimistic outlook, which improves your connections with others by encouraging appreciation and thankfulness while also offering physical health advantages after a giant celebration.